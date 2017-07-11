Coronavirus digest: Delta variant cases more than double in Germany

The delta variant is spreading in Germany and is believed to represent more than 50% of active cases. Follow DW for the latest.
Cases of the more infectious delta variant of the coronavirus more than doubled last week in Germany and are likely to increase further in the coming days.
The delta variant accounted for around 36% of the cases in the week of June 15 - 20, up 15% from the week before, said Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). He told officials the variant now already represents more than 50% of registered cases.
"Ignoring the Delta variant would be a serious mistake," Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder told reporters.
The number of cases in Germany rose by 404 Monday to 3,727,333. The death toll rose by 57 to 90,819, according to data by the RKI.
Here's a wrap of other major coronavirus developments around the world.
Europe's airlines and airports warned of chaos and hours-long waiting lines due to the European Union's COVID-19 certificate, unless countries manage to coordinate it better.
"As passenger traffic increases in the coming weeks, the risk of chaos at European airports is real," said a group representing airlines, in a letter.
The digital travel certificates are due to come into effect from Thursday, and are designed to show via QR codes, whether passengers are fully vaccinated, have recently recovered from COVID-19, or have had a negative test.
Britain is on track to remove the remaining coronavirus restrictions by July 19, even as cases of the delta variant causes concerns.
"No date we choose comes with zero risk for COVID. We know we cannot simply eliminate it, we have to learn to live with it. People and businesses need certainty, so we want every step to be irreversible," said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.
The European Commission urged football body UEFA to be vigilant as it deals with large crowds in London for the Euro 2020 finals, which will take place in July. Some 60,000 fans will be allowed at the Wembley stadium, normally suited for 90,000 spectators.
The Spanish mediterranean region of Mallorca tightened entry rules for large groups, after about 1,000 students were infected during high school graduation trips. Visitors will now be asked to present proof of vaccination or a COVID negative certificate.
Nigeria is set to receive 4 million doses of coronavirus vaccines under the COVAX scheme. The country had received 4 million doses in March, when it kicked off its vaccination program. The country is also trying to procure the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through the African Union Commission and AfreximBank.
Senegal's aspirations of reaching the Olympic Games for basketball were crushed, as their team was prevented from flying to Serbia for the qualifying tournament.
World basketball governing body FIBA said Senegal would not attend the qualifiers in Belgrade after reporting coronavirus cases last week while in Germany for a tune-up game.
The Tanzanian government will spend $470 million buying vaccines, and supporting the economy, especially sectors affected by the coronavirus. President Samia Suluhu Hassan said half the amount will be spent on vaccines, protective gear and other medical equipment, and the rest will be used to revive the economy.
The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said vaccine supplies to Africa needed to be urgently accelerated. The region is at risk of exceeding previous waves.
"The near-term future of sub-Saharan Africa will be one of repeated waves of infection, which will exact an ever-increasing toll on the lives and livelihoods of the region’s most vulnerable, while also paralyzing investment, productivity, and growth," Georgieva wrote in a blog post along with IMF Africa Department director Abebe Selassie.
Expatriate workers from Pakistan stormed a vaccination center in Islamabad to get BioNTech-Pfizer or AstraZeneca COVID shots so they can travel for work to Saudi Arabia. The Middle Eastern nation only allows visitors who have received vaccines from their approved list.
Travelers without those shots are required to quarantine at personal cost, which is difficult for many workers.
Walt Disney postponed its first Disney Dream test cruise since the onset of the pandemic, after five crew members out of 600 tested positive. The five were vaccinated and asymptomatic, and had tested negative several times before. A new sailing date has not been announced yet, for the cruise to set off from Cape Canaveral.
Kuwait will allow its citizens who have received at least one dose of the vaccine to cross its land and sea borders. The government will also allow close relatives of citizens and their domestic help to do the same.
tg/aw (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)