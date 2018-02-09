Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

COP23

Climate talks involving some 20,000 delegates take place in the German city of Bonn. Participants will look at ways countries will try to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius.

Though Fiji was the host of the 2017 UN climate conference, representatives of countries and non-government organizations from around the world met in Bonn, Germany, to discuss how they would work to reducing the effects and even preventing climate change. This is a collection of DW's latest content related to the COP23 climate conference.

11.2017+++Bonn, Deutschland Grafik auf der COP23

Talanoa dialogue: Giving everyone a voice in the climate conversation 09.02.2018

Ahead of the COP24 climate conference set for Poland in November, the United Nations has started the Talanoa Dialogue — it's one of the key outcomes of the previous climate summit, COP23. But what is it actually about?
Eine gut gelaunte Kegelrobbe (lat.: Halichoerus grypus) am Strand der Insel Helgoland scheint sich vor Vergnügen sozusagen auf die Schenkel zu klopfen. Aufnahme vom 13.05.2006. Foto: Hinrich Bäsemann +++(c) dpa - Report+++

What went right for the environment in 2017? 29.12.2017

With extreme weather events and climate enemies like Donald Trump, 2017 wasn't exactly a great year for the planet. But there were also reasons to be optimistic. Let's start 2018 by looking back at some of the good news.
epa01056391 (FILE) A file pictured dated 02 July 2007 showing a large balloon depicting the earth at the summer fete of energy group EnBW in Berlin, Germany. More than 150 artists will perform 07 July 2007 in eight cities on all continents as part of the Live Earth, a 24-hour, 7-continent series of concerts bringing together more than 100 recording artists. The concerts in London (United Kingdom), New York (United States), Sydney (Australia), Tokyo (Japan), Shanghai (China), Johannesburg (South Africa), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) and Hamburg (Germany) will be covered live and 24 hours on the internet and other media to reach over two billion people around the globe. EPA/SOEREN STACHE |

Readers' choice: Top environment stories of 2017 29.12.2017

From increasing wolf populations in Germany to ice shelves breaking apart in Antarctica — DW shares your favorite environment stories of the year.
TOPSHOT - An Indian man walks over the parched bed of a reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai on May 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ARUN SANKAR (Photo credit should read ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Climate change the culprit behind 2016 record heat: study 13.12.2017

Last year's record temperatures would not have been possible without climate change, a study has found. Scientists say it's the first time they've been able to attribute specific weather events to human activities.
11.12.2017 French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the 'Tech for Planet' event at the 'Station F' start-up campus ahead of the One Planet Summit in Paris on December 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / PHILIPPE WOJAZER (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE WOJAZER/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: Macron takes the lead 12.12.2017

The young French president has decided to save the planet. He has put Donald Trump in his place, and is also taking advantage of the current vacuum that has opened up in Berlin's absence, says Jens Thurau.
04.11.2017 *** Protesters carry a paper made caricature of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a demonstration under the banner Protect the climate - stop coal two days before the start of the COP 23 UN Climate Change Conference hosted by Fiji but held in Bonn, Germany November 4, 2017. The text reads Stop coal Mrs. Merkel. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Is Germany losing its role model status on climate? 20.11.2017

Until recently, Angela Merkel was known as the "climate chancellor" and Germany had a squeaky-green image. But now it looks like the country will miss the goals it pledged in Paris. Could a future government change that?
Fotografin: Irene Baños Ruiz Datum: 17.11.2017 Keywords: Women, climate change, gender equality, COP23

To combat climate change, increase women's participation 20.11.2017

How can you beat climate change with only half the world's population? Gender was among the main side-topics at the UN climate summit in Bonn. DW spoke to women who intend to be part of the solution to climate change.

Women are key for fighting climate change 20.11.2017

Women are often the most affected by global warming - but they are also key actors for change. The role of women in fighting climate change has been one of the main side issues at this year's UN climate summit.
06.11.2017+++ kids for climate - Demo von Kindern zur Klimakonferenz COP23 Foto: DW/Gero Rueter

Germany clings to coal at climate summit 19.11.2017

At the UN climate conference in Bonn, an alliance of 20 countries pledged to rapidly phase out coal in the coming years. Germany has not joined the group — although the reasons for abandoning coal seem to be oiling up.
***Achtung: Nur zur Berichterstattung über diese Ausstellung verwenden!*** http://www.landesmuseum-bonn.lvr.de/de/presse/pressematerial/pressematerial.html#trigger Eiszeitjäger – Leben im Paradies. Europa vor 15.000 Jahren Jubiläumsausstellung im LVR-LandesMuseum Bonn vom 2 3.10.14 bis 28.6.15 Die Eiszeitjäger von Oberkassel, ©Karol Schauer

How would Bonn's prehistoric residents have seen the COP23 climate summit? 18.11.2017

How would Bonn's prehistoric residents have viewed the UN's climate conference from their clifftop lookout over the Rhine? Looking back 14,000 years, Ian Johnson offers a different perspective on Earth’s climate drama.
06.11.2017****Children are seen during climate march prior to the opening session of the COP23 UN Climate Change Conference 2017, hosted by Fiji but held in Bonn, in World Conference Center Bonn, Germany, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay save the world

How can the world move beyond fossil fuels? 18.11.2017

Oil and coal consumption around the world must be reduced if global warming is to be kept to 2 degrees maximum. It's cause for concern — and motivation for change. Is there an end in sight to fossil fuel energy?
Eine Weltkugel und ein Riesenrad stehen am 13.11.2017 in Bonn (Nordrhein-Westfalen) am Rande der Weltklimakonferenz zwischen herbstlichen Blattwerk. Die Weltklimakonferenz COP23 findet 06. bis 17. November 2017 in Bonn statt. Im Hintergrund ist der Petersberg mit dem Hotel Petersberg zu sehen. Foto: Rainer Jensen/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: What actually happened at the Bonn climate conference — and why it matters 18.11.2017

Two weeks, 25,000 people, late-night compromise: This year's UN climate talks were more process than results. But important threads emerged — at official negotiations as well as on the sidelines. And, there's still hope!
08.11.2017 +++ Park COP 23 Copyright: DW/Maximiliano Monti

COP23: Climate negotiations agree on way forward 18.11.2017

The Paris Agreement remains on track. Talks in Bonn went 12 hours into overtime as participants reached an agreement on climate finance. But now comes the tough part.
Caption: High-profile climate leaders at COP23 debunk and bust some of the most common myths and misconceptions used by climate change skeptics.

Busting climate myths 17.11.2017

Know any climate change deniers? Here are some of the most common myths and misconceptions they use — debunked and busted by high-profile climate leaders at the UN climate change conference COP23.

BONN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: A giant globe is pictured at Rheinaue parc during the opening day of the COP 23 United Nations Climate Change Conference on November 6, 2017 in Bonn, Germany. The conference brings together 25,000 participants to discuss climate change-related issues and the progress signatory members are making towards fulfilling CO2 and other pollutants reductions. Many signatories of the Paris Agreement are failing to fulfill their commitments towards combating the global temperature rise. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

COP23: What did Africa achieve? 17.11.2017

This year's climate conference has squarely put the onus on wealthy, high-carbon emitters. African delegates continue to call for less rhetoric and more action for the sake of smaller, high-risk nations.

Globus mit Geldscheinen | globe with banknotes | Verwendung weltweit

Our addiction to growth is harming the climate 17.11.2017

We must wean ourselves off unsustainable economic growth if we are to cut greenhouse gas emissions and avoid catastrophic climate change, say some economists. But what are the alternatives to growth?
Show more articles