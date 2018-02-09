Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Climate talks involving some 20,000 delegates take place in the German city of Bonn. Participants will look at ways countries will try to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius.
Though Fiji was the host of the 2017 UN climate conference, representatives of countries and non-government organizations from around the world met in Bonn, Germany, to discuss how they would work to reducing the effects and even preventing climate change. This is a collection of DW's latest content related to the COP23 climate conference.
How would Bonn's prehistoric residents have viewed the UN's climate conference from their clifftop lookout over the Rhine? Looking back 14,000 years, Ian Johnson offers a different perspective on Earth’s climate drama.
Two weeks, 25,000 people, late-night compromise: This year's UN climate talks were more process than results. But important threads emerged — at official negotiations as well as on the sidelines. And, there's still hope!