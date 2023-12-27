Congo police seek to disperse banned election protest

Riot police have been deployed in Kinshasa as opposition supporters gather to call for a rerun of chaotic elections. Partial results so far show incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi well ahead.

Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital of Kinshasa on Wednesday fired tear gas to disperse people protesting at the results of last week's presidential and legislative elections.

Several challengers to President Felix Tshisekedi have denounced the presidential election as fraudulent.

The vote on December 20 was marked by chaos, with delays to the delivery of election materials, equipment that did not function properly and irregularities in voting lists, along with violence in some locations.

Some domestic critics, along with outside observers, have also slammed the election commission's decision to extend voting at polling stations that failed to open on election day, saying it has undermined the credibility of the poll. Voting in some remote areas was even extended until Christmas Day.

In the latest figures released by the National Election Commission, Tshisekedi was far in front of his 18 challengers, with almost 79% of around 6.1 million votes counted so far.

Police threw rocks back at stone-throwing protesters Image: John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

What has been happening at the protest?

Police, some holding rifles or in riot gear, deployed to the headquarters of one of the president's main challengers, Martin Fayulu, where protesters were meant to assemble.

Some protesters tried to block roads with burning tires before police intervened with tear gas. People also threw rocks at the police, who responded by throwing them back.

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said the demonstration was banned and that police were taking necessary security measures.

There were also protests in the eastern city of Butembo, where supporters of a local candidate briefly blocked roads and disrupted traffic with burning tires.

The disputed vote threatens to further destabilize the DRC, an impoverished country that has a long history of authoritarian rule and violent changes of government.

