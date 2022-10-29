  1. Skip to content
A Congolese army pickup carrying troops heads towards the front line near Kibumba in the area surrounding the North Kivu city of Goma on May 25, 2022 during clashes between the Congolese army and M23 rebels
M23 rebels have been engaged in fierce fighting with the Congolese military in recent monthsImage: Arlette Bashizi/AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsDemocratic Republic of Congo

Congo expels Rwandan envoy after M23 rebel gains

16 minutes ago

The expulsion of Rwandan Ambassador Vincent Karega came on a day when M23 rebels doubled the territory they control. DRC authorities accuse Kigali of backing the rebel group.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IqCf

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has expelled Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga, in retaliation for Kigali's alleged support to a rebel group active in the east of the country, government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said on Saturday.

The ambassador has 48 hours to leave the country.

DRC authorities accuse Kigali of backing M23 rebels who are fighting in the nation's eastern provinces. Rwanda has repeatedly denied the allegation. 

The decision to expel the ambassador came following a government meeting to assess the security situation in country.

M23 rebels have been engaged in fierce fighting with the Congolese military in recent months and seized more territory.

The fighting prompted a "troop alert level" from UN peacekeepers there.

More to come…

sri/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talk with supporters of Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil: Bolsonaro's 'economic miracle' claims don't hold up

Politics13 hours ago
