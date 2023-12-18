Congo election: North Kivu hopes next president brings peace

As citizens prepare to head to the polls on December 20, civil servants and traders in conflict-ridden North Kivu province are hoping the next president will quash rampant insecurity.

Mahoro Esperance is no stranger to navigating the dangers of conflict in and around her home. The 23-year-old mother of one was born in the territory of Masisi, one of the most unstable areas in the Congolese province of North Kivu.

Most recently, her region was the scene of clashes between the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels and the Congolese army, prompting her to take refuge in a camp.

Wracked with anxiety, Esperance — a seamstress by trade — tries to busy herself with sewing projects to take her mind off things. But it doesn't seem to be working. As she prepares to vote in the upcoming general election on December 20, the only solution she can think of is a "powerful" president who pushes hard for peace.

"That's what we need, because here we're suffering terribly," she told DW.

Socioeconomic activities have declined in North Kivu ever since fighting broke out in 2021 Image: Zanem Nety Zaidi/DW

"If peace were to return, my life would undoubtedly change. Because I could go back to our village and do my work as a seamstress. Here, I don't find customers who pay well. They pay me between 200 (€0.06-€0.17) and 500 Congolese francs, whereas back home I [was paid] more than that."

Teachers, traders call for better protection

Esperance is far from alone with her concerns. Teachers in North Kivu also expect the new president to take good care of them.

Jean Kaongo has been teaching for over 20 years. Now working in a public school, he said he is unable to provide for his family. He believes the president should make the well-being of teachers a priority following the election.

"We hope that the president will look after teachers well," he told DW. "Life would be better then, because I'll be able to look after my family, clothe them and feed them. I could buy land where I could build, or even find rent so my family could live comfortably."

Ever since fighting broke out in North Kivu in late 2021, socioeconomic activities have declined. Traders who once brought supplies from villages in the region have been unable to work in such dangerous conditions.

Trader Hamuli Shombo had to suspend his activities in and around Goma. He thinks the new president's first task should be to get the security situation under control so that he can get his livelihood back on track.

"Where there's no war, there's bound to be peace. Then everything will be easy to find, like food," he told DW.

"The agricultural products we used to bring from the surrounding regions can no longer reach the town of Goma, because the roads are closed. But if there's peace, food products can circulate easily."

Residents in North Kivu have already been through the voter registration process Image: Benjamin Kasembe/DW

Fears grow over electoral malpractice

With Congo's general election fast approaching, election observers and the opposition are already concerned about a lack of transparency. They've cited issues such as illegible voter cards, electoral list delays and confusion over polling stations.

"We fear there will be a mess on election day," said Luc Lutala, coordinator of the Symocel observer mission. "Voters who don't know where to vote are voters who are stripped of their right to vote."

President Felix Tshisekedi's campaign has been criticized for lack of transparency and malpractice Image: Pool Vlad Vanderkelen/Belga/picture alliance

Disputes over perceived electoral malpractice frequently spark violent unrest in the conflict-ridden country. Challengers to President Felix Tshisekedi — who is running for a second term in office — have called out what they claim to be an uneven playing field. They've said the authorities are planning to tip the vote in his favor through voter roll fraud.

"There is no longer democracy in this country," said presidential candidate Moise Katumbi, a 58-year-old mining magnate who is considered a potential front-runner.

Tshisekedi, 60, has presented himself as the most stable choice to Congo's 44 million registered voters. Congo only saw its first handover of presidential power in 2019, albeit in an election marred by voter suppression, widespread irregularities and violence.

East African leaders demand cease-fire in eastern Congo To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This article was adapted by Ineke Mules from a report on DW's AfricaLink, a daily podcast packed with news, politics, culture and more. You can listen and follow AfricaLink wherever you get your podcasts.