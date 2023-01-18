  1. Skip to content
Landscape of Ituri, with cascading green hills
Human rights group say at least 80 civilians may have been killed in fighting between militias in the restive Ituri provinceImage: Tom Peyre-Costa/NRC
ConflictsDemocratic Republic of Congo

Congo: 49 bodies found in mass graves after militia attacks

21 minutes ago

The UN said they were investigating whether the mass graves were linked to recent attacks blamed on a local militia group. The graves were found in the restive Ituri province, where violence has flared since December.

At least 49 bodies were found in mass graves uncovered in the Democratic Republic of  Congo, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

The UN deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, told reporters in New York that the bodies were found lying in the graves in two villages in the restive Ituri province, near the border with Uganda.

The province in northeastern Congo was the target of attacks blamed on a local militia group over the weekend. Haq said they were investigating whether the mass graves were linked to the fighting linked to local militants.

Haq said that a total of 42 victims, including six children, were discovered in a mass grave in the village of Nyamamba, and the bodies of seven other men were found in Mbogi village.

"Peacekeepers launched a patrol to the area immediately after receiving reports of attacks on civilians by the CODECO militias over the weekend. This is when they made the gruesome discoveries," Haq said.

Fighting in eastern DRC intensifies

Who are the militants behind unrest in the region?

CODECO — Cooperative for the Development of Congo —  is one of many militias operating in Congo’s conflict-ridden east and its fighters are mainly from the Lendu farming community.

The Lendu community has long been in conflict with Hema herders and local authorities have said that CODECO militants have also abducted a number of women during attacks on villages recently.

Clashes between groups have flared this month, and at least 195 people have been killed since December in attacks blamed on the CODECO militia and other armed groups, the UN has said.

CODECO factions announced an end to violence against civilians in Ituri last June, but have gradually resumed attacks in the area. More than 1.5 million have been displaced in Ituri province as a result of fighting. 

rm/rc (AP, AFP)

A refugee from Congo waits to receive lunch at the Nyakabande Transit Center in Kisoro

Explainer: Is Rwanda closing its borders for Congolese refugees?

Explainer: Is Rwanda closing its borders for Congolese refugees?

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has threatened to forcefully repatriate Congolese refugees, but can he do that? Can Congolese refugees still expect to find refuge in Rwanda after fleeing the violence in the their home country?
PoliticsJanuary 12, 202301:30 min
Dolothea Semasaka sits in front of makeshift tents in a camp for internally displaced persons in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Pressure on Rwanda grows over rebel violence in DRCongo

Pressure on Rwanda grows over rebel violence in DRCongo

France and Germany are now also accusing Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A UN report said there was solid evidence of Rwanda supporting the M23 group, which is accused of waging a campaign of murder, rape, kidnapping and looting.
ConflictsDecember 24, 202203:00 min
Schweiz Forum Davos | Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz at Davos: 2022 'challenged us as never before'

Politics4 hours ago
