Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands
The volcano Nevado del Ruiz in Colombia is threatening to erupt, and the second-highest warning level has been in place since the end of March.
A matter of time
The Nevado del Ruiz in western Colombia is spewing ash clouds. The seismic activity has "significantly increased," authorities say, and the second-highest warning level has been in effect since the end of March. An eruption is now expected "within days or weeks," according to the Colombian Geological Survey (SGC).
Keeping a close eye
A soldier observes the activity of Nevado del Ruiz from a helicopter flying near the volcano. Nevertheless, the SGC sees no reason to panic: Whether, when and above all how violently the volcano will erupt cannot be precisely predicted. A "stronger eruption than in the last 10 years" is likely, according to the SGC.
Deceptively idyllic
The Nevado del Ruiz rises behind the city of Manizales. It is one of 25 active volcanoes in Colombia and lies northwest of the capital Bogota in the Andes. The Nevado del Ruiz is part of the Pacific Fire Belt; in the past 10 years it has shown "constant eruptive activity," says the SGC.
Traumas from the past
Crosses and gravestones in the town of Armero commemorate earlier victims of an eruption: In 1985, more than 25,000 people were killed by a mudslide triggered by an eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz. In Armero, half of the 50,000 inhabitants lost their lives. The catastrophe is considered the worst natural disaster in the country.
Danger on the ground and in the air
Once again, the greatest danger to the population is a potential mudslide composed of ash, water and rock, which could be triggered by the melting of ice on the slopes of the volcano. Earlier this week, the largest ash emission so far since the volcano's renewed activity spread over a distance of 3,000 meters (1.8 miles).
Stoic in the face of disaster
Since the beginning of April, residents have been urged to seek safety. Nevertheless, the authorities are having difficulties persuading people to leave the danger zone: Some prefer to stay in the immediate vicinity of the volcano to harvest crops or care for their animals.
Living with danger
Leonel Ortiz Porras is one of those who doesn't want to leave. He knows the danger of the volcano: During the last, fatal eruption almost 40 years ago, he suffered third-degree burns on his hands. Nevertheless, Porras is hesitant to leave his home. He is not afraid of another eruption.
Save yourself if you can
The country's leadership, however, is no longer relying on locals to leave voluntarily: The disaster control authority has announced that all towns within a 15-kilometer radius of the volcano's main crater would be evacuated, including Villamaría, which lies in the immediate vicinity of the volcano. A possible eruption would affect almost 57,000 people, 14,000 of them in cities.