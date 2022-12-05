  1. Skip to content
Colombian rescue workers at site of landslide with crane
A landslide engulfed a road in Colombia's Pueblo Rico municipalityImage: STRINGER/AFP
CatastropheColombia

Colombia landslide kills dozens, president says

32 minutes ago

A landslide engulfed a road in the province of Risaralda, trapping people in a bus and other vehicles. It's Colombia's worst rainy season in 40 years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KVAv

At least 27 people were killed in a landslide in northwestern Colombia, President Gustavo Petro said on Monday.

What do we know so far? 

The landslide engulfed a road between the villages of Pueblo Rico and Santa Cecilia in the province of Risaralda. It trapped people in a bus and other vehicles.

"It is with sadness that I must announce that, so far, 27 people, including three minors, have lost their lives in the tragedy," Petro said.

Petro expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and pledged government support.

On Sunday evening, Petro had earlier reported three dead.

Risalda Govenor Victor Manuel Tamayo said that five people had been rescued from the bus.

The bus set out from Cali in western Colombia and was carrying at least 25 passengers, civil defense officials said. Its final destination was Condoto, in Choco province.

This year's rainy season, which began in August, is Colombia's worst in 40 years. It has caused accidents that have left more than 270 people dead and more than 500,000 homeless, according to government statistics.

sdi/wd (AFP, Reuters)

A field of coca plants in Colombia

UN: Colombia coca leaf cultivation at two-decade high

UN: Colombia coca leaf cultivation at two-decade high

Colombia saw its coca leaf cultivation and potential cocaine production rose sharply from 2020 to 2021 despite longtime anti-narcotics efforts by the government.
PoliticsOctober 20, 2022
A home and car destroyed by Russian missiles in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region

Ukraine updates: Russia unleashes fatal missile barrage

Conflicts41 minutes ago
