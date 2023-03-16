Rescue operations at the coal mine, near the town of Sutatausa, some 46 miles north of BogotaImage: DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP
CatastropheColombia
Colombia: Coal mine explosion death toll rises to 21
31 minutes ago
Colombian President Gustavo Petro said the gas build-up that caused the explosion at a coal mine in central Colombia had killed 21 people. Search and resuce efforts were called off as 10 missing miners were found dead.
The death toll from an explosion at a coal mine in central Colombia rose to 21 on Thursday, as authorities announced the end of search and rescue operations.
When news of the explosion was first announced on Wedensday, 11 miners were known to have died and a further 10 were still missing.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Twitter that each fatality "is not only a business failure, but also a societal and governmental one."
The mine collapsed after a build-up of gas caused an explosion deep in the mine on Tuesday night.
All workers now accounted for, say officials
Officials said on Thursday that all workers at the mine at the time of the accident had been accounted for, after rescue teams worked nonstop for 30 hours.
The mining disaster, which blocked several entrances to the mine, happened in Sutatausa, a municipality in Cundinamarca department, about 45 miles or 75 kilometers from the capital city Bogota.
Coal from Colombia an alternative?
Nicolas Garcia, the governor of Cundinamarca province, said nine workers who were taken to hospital for treatment after the accident were released Thursday. Garcia said family members of victims were receiving psychological support.
Alvaro Farfan, captain of the Cundinamarca fire department, on Wednesday said that the explosion had a "wide" impact because it affected five mines that were interconnected by tunnels.