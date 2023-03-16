  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Bird's eye view of the coal mine
Rescue operations at the coal mine, near the town of Sutatausa, some 46 miles north of BogotaImage: DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP
CatastropheColombia

Colombia: Coal mine explosion death toll rises to 21

31 minutes ago

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said the gas build-up that caused the explosion at a coal mine in central Colombia had killed 21 people. Search and resuce efforts were called off as 10 missing miners were found dead.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OnTB

The death toll from an explosion at a coal mine in central Colombia rose to 21 on Thursday, as authorities announced the end of search and rescue operations.

When news of the explosion was first announced on Wedensday, 11 miners were known to have died and a further 10 were still missing.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Twitter that each fatality "is not only a business failure, but also a societal and governmental one."

The mine collapsed after a build-up of gas caused an explosion deep in the mine on Tuesday night.

All workers now accounted for, say officials

Officials said on Thursday that all workers at the mine at the time of the accident had been accounted for, after rescue teams worked nonstop for 30 hours.

The mining disaster, which blocked several entrances to the mine, happened in Sutatausa, a municipality in Cundinamarca department, about 45 miles or 75 kilometers from the capital city Bogota.

Coal from Colombia an alternative?

Nicolas Garcia, the governor of Cundinamarca province, said nine workers who were taken to hospital for treatment after the accident were released Thursday. Garcia said family members of victims were receiving psychological support.

Alvaro Farfan, captain of the Cundinamarca fire department, on Wednesday said that the explosion had a "wide" impact because it affected five mines that were interconnected by tunnels.

Mining accidents frequent in Colombia

Colombia exports a large amount of fossil fuels like oil and coal.

Mining disasters are common in the resource-rich country, especially in regions with illegal operations in the country's center and northeast.

This explosion took place at a legal, registered mining facility.

The National Mining Agency shows that 146 workers were killed in 117 accidents registered at mines last year alone. 

rm/msh (AP, AFP) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The ECB building in Frankfurt

ECB raises interest rates by 0.5% as banks stocks wobble

Business5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Malawians stand next to a washed away tar road

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Climate6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

China's President Xi Jinping at the NPC in Beijing

China ramps up diplomatic offensive amid growing US tensions

China ramps up diplomatic offensive amid growing US tensions

Politics13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundestag plenary session

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two Polish Air Force figher jets flying in a NATO mission in Lithuanian airspace

What endgame does NATO want in Ukraine?

What endgame does NATO want in Ukraine?

Conflicts7 hours ago02:13 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Three men standing at a table holding documents

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

PoliticsMarch 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Why burgers are bad for the planet

ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage