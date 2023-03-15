Colombia: Coal mine blast kills at least 11

A powerful explosion in a coal mine in central Colombia has claimed at least 11 lives and left 10 more workers trapped in the mine.

Rescuers were still scrambling to try to save the 10 workers still trapped deep underground.

What happened?

The explosion occurred in the rural Satatausa town in the Cundinamarca province in central Colombia. Cundinamarca Governor Nicolas Garcia said it began after accumulated gases in the mine were ignited by a spark from a worker's tool.

Colombia's President Gustavo Pedro called it "an unfortunate tragedy," in a statement on Twitter.

"We are making every effort with the Cundinamarca regional government to rescue the trapped people alive," the president said, also offering "a hug of solidarity to the victims and their families."

Two miners have been rescued while seven others escaped the mine unaided.

At least 11 people died and 10 are still trapped after an explosion in a coal mine tunnel in Colombia. Image: Cundinamarca Fire Department/AFP

A team of around 100 firefighters and rescue workers are still working to rescue the trapped miners, who are 900 meters underground.

Families and relatives waited for news about their loved ones.

Governor Garcia said that, "every minute that passes means less oxygen."

"We regret that this happened and we stand in solidarity with the families of those affected," the National Mining Agency ANM said.

The affected mines were authorized to operate, according to the ANM, with illegal mining an issue in Colombia..

A culture of neglect?

Significant accidents are common at open pit subterranean coal and gold mines in Colombia. This occurs mainly at illegal or informal operations and those without proper safety measures.

In June 2010, a serious accident occurred claiming 73 lives in a mine explosion.

In June last year, 15 people were killed, again after an explosion caused by accumulated gases. And in August, 9 miners were rescued while trapped in a collapsed illegal coal mine.

In 2021, Colombia recorded 148 deaths related to mining accidents.

Illegal mining has been a major source of income for Colombia's armed groups that have waged a conflict against security forces for nearly 60 years, despite current efforts to broker peace deals with the remaining rebel groups under President Petro.

