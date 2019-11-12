Cologne police arrest 7 as Carnival begins with attacks

Cologne's world-famous Carnival season kicked off on Monday, with many of the celebrations spilling over into civil disobedience and physical attacks.

One 22-year-old man was assaulted from behind and had a plastic zip tie placed around his neck and tightened. He was freed by a paramedic at a nearby medical tent, who reported that a similar event had occurred earlier in the day.

In another incident, an 18-year-old reveler was struck by leftover building material thrown from a nearby building, and suffered minor injuries. A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were detained.

11 facts about Germany's 'fifth season' The significance of all those elevens Since the Middle Ages, the number eleven has represented excess and sin. A number like this with repeated digits is known as a Schnapszahl (schnapps number) in German. The term's origins seem to be linked either with seeing double when drunk or with drinking games. And revelers will certainly be boozing it up in the coming weeks, until it's all over on Ash Wednesday.

11 facts about Germany's 'fifth season' The Hoppeditz awakens This jester-like figure is typical of Düsseldorf. At 11:11 a.m. on the dot, the Hoppeditz climbs out of a mustard pot in front of the town hall and heralds the start of the fifth season. Afterwards, people adjourn to the pubs in the old town, where they celebrate the new carnival session by singing, dancing and drinking.

11 facts about Germany's 'fifth season' The Cologne triumvirate In most of the carnival strongholds, a royal couple reigns over the festivities. In Cologne, it's a trio, consisting of a maiden, a prince and a farmer. Nobody seems to mind that this trio consists entirely of men. With three shouts of "Alaaf," the magnificently costumed triumvirate are celebrated by their willing subjects.

11 facts about Germany's 'fifth season' Swollen heads in Mainz The Mainz carnival season opens with cries of "Helau." The typical giant papier-mâché heads called "Schwellköppe", or "swollen heads", are always part of the big procession. Everyone heads to the Carnival Fountain where the fools' constitution is read out. Article 4 declares that "every fool who is also foolish when sober is to be praised."

11 facts about Germany's 'fifth season' Carnival in Cottbus Rumor has it that carnival is celebrated only in western Germany. The eastern German city of Cottbus proves that's not the case. On 11/11, the dancers known as Funkenmariechen kick up their heels and the mayor hands over the key to the city.

11 facts about Germany's 'fifth season' Carnival stage shows After the raucous beginning of the carnival season on 11/11, things quiet down during Advent. But in the new year, the revellers turn up the volume again: the carnival societies invite people to their big stage shows and balls. More or less humorous speeches are delivered, revellers sway to the music, sing and laugh.

11 facts about Germany's 'fifth season' Weiberfastnacht On Weiberfastnacht, Old Wives' Day, carnival really gets into gear: on the Thursday before Shrove Monday — of course at 11:11 a.m. — women storm the town halls. The street carnival takes off. Now revellers party on the streets and squares. The six "crazy days" begin.

11 facts about Germany's 'fifth season' Smooching Of course, men can also party along on Weiberfastnacht, but they should watch out: traditionally women chop off their neckties. Still, at least they get a Bützchen, or little kiss, in exchange, as a sign that it's all in good fun.

11 facts about Germany's 'fifth season' Rose Monday The parades on Rose Monday, or Shrove Monday, are the highlight of the carnival season, especially in the Rhineland cities. Thousands of onlookers line the streets when the themed floats go past and the revellers on them throw flowers and sweets to the crowds.

11 facts about Germany's 'fifth season' Swabian-Alemannic Fasnet The hand-carved masks are already an unmistakable sign that carnival in southwestern Germany differs from that on the Rhine. The large processions on Shrove Monday and Tuesday are called Narrensprünge — literally "fools' jump." Participants hop and jump through the streets. Rottweil's Narrensprung is famous.

11 facts about Germany's 'fifth season' Ash Wednesday The Hoppeditz opens the carnival season in Düsseldorf and also ends it. Traditionally the roguish figure is burned in effigy or buried in a coffin on Ash Wednesday amid weeping and wailing. It's coupled with the hope that the Hoppeditz will rise again and usher in the "fifth season" the next time November 11th rolls around. Author: Kerstin Schmidt (ms)



By late evening, seven people had been arrested, a Carnival record, according to police.

Several drunken users of e-scooters were also punished.

Traditionally, every November 11, up to 70,000 people celebrate the beginning of Carnival season in the western German city on the Rhine.