An investor protection regime is said to be stalling climate action and instead paying polluters. The lawsuits hold governments to ransom over green policies, but some states are fighting back.

It’s been dubbed “litigation terrorism” – a foreign investor protection regime that’s said to be stalling climate action and instead paying polluters. The fossil fuel and mining industries have already been awarded over 100 billion dollars., On this episode of Transforming Business, how corporate lawsuits are holding governments to ransom over green policies and how states are fighting back.