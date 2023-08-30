  1. Skip to content
Climate change exacerbating conflict and poverty — IMF

Alex Berry
August 30, 2023

Climate shocks are already disproportionately affecting war-torn countries, a report from the IMF has shown. Many also bear the least responsibility for climate change.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vjap
view of livestock at the Mesopotamian Marshes as the area dries up due to increasing temperatures and lack of rainfall in Nasiriyah, Iraq
Iraq is a prime example of an FCS — having suffered decades of conflict, weak governance means it can do little to alleviate droughts and high temperaturesImage: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Fragile countries, and those impacted most by conflict, are already being unevenly hit by the effects of climate change, and are less able than other countries to mitigate those impacts, according to a report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday.

Fragile and conflict-affected states, referred to by the report as FCS, are those countries whose location and dependence on agriculture make them most vulnerable to extreme weather.

They are also some of the most prone to conflict, which in turn hinders their ability to recover from disruptive weather events that, according to the IMF, have happened on average once every four years in these countries since 1980.

Africa suffers most from climate change

This situation is only expected to get worse and temperatures continue to rise. By 2040, the so-called FCS will see around two months of temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to just 15 days of high temperatures expected for other countries.

Conflict deaths to increase as climate worsens

"While climate shocks may not trigger the onset of new conflict," the report said, pointing to the complex factors that underly it, they do "exacerbate conflict intensity where it already exists."

The IMF predicts that if the world continues on its current high-emissions trajectory, then conflict deaths in the FCS could increase by between 8.5% and 14% by 2060.

As FCS also tend to be heavily reliant on rainfed agriculture — a sector that is massively vulnerable to changes in weather patterns — increasing drought is expected to lower food production, increase inflation and push an extra 50 million people into hunger by 2060.

Niger hit by blistering heat wave linked to climate change

Around one in five countries is classified as fragile and conflict-affected, encompassing a population of almost 1 billion people.

The majority of these states are in Africa and are some of the countries least responsible for man-made climate change, with their carbon emissions paling in comparison to those of European and North American countries, as well as those of more recent large-scale emitters such as China.

Climate adaptation needed along with international support

The IMF calls for these vulnerable states to introduce policies for climate adaptation, including "climate-smart agriculture," "scaling up social spending and climate-resilient infrastructure" and "strengthening social safety nets."

But it also calls on the international community to step up its own efforts to provide support "or else spillover effects associated with fragility and conflict could become even more disruptive, including more forced displacement and migration to other countries."

African countries have been calling on richer countries to help pay for climate adaptation and energy transition. Kenya is hosting the African Climate Summit next week where leaders will attempt to reach a united negotiating position ahead of November's COP28 summit in the UAE.

What do we do about the climate crisis?

Edited by: Sean Sinico

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike

Ukraine updates: Russia says drone attacks hit 6 regions

ConflictsAugust 30, 2023
