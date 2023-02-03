  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Climate activism
Press freedom
War in Ukraine
Doku | Nahaufnahme Das Klima und die Reichen
Image: NDR

Climate Change and the Rich

1 hour ago

Wealthy people are responsible for far more greenhouse gas emissions than poorer people.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N3vx

To reduce carbon footprints and prevent the worst effects of the climate crisis, one climate researcher is proposing a CO2 cap and trade system for individuals.

Thumbnail zum Video:
Image: NDR

Disasters such as droughts, fires, and floods are occurring all over the world, triggered by the climate crisis. To counteract this catastrophe, Germany is among many nations pledging to slow global warming at well below two degrees. To achieve this target, the amount of harmful carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere must be restricted in the coming decades.

 

 

Thumbnail zum Video:
Image: NDR

If a fundamental principle of justice were applied, Hans Joachim Schellnhuber from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research says that each person would be allowed to emit no more than three tons of CO2 per year by 2050. But Germans are a long way from achieving this target, with an average carbon footprint of eight to ten tons.  By burning fossil fuels, many millionaires emit more than 100 tons of carbon dioxide per year, and the world’s wealthiest individuals emit thousands of tons each.

 

Thumbnail zum Video:
Image: NDR

Most of the rich protagonists in this film show no willingness to reduce their climate-damaging behavior. One of them flies in a private jet, while another drives a gas-guzzling sports car for fun.

Schellnhuber, a renowned scientist, is therefore calling for a carbon cap to be imposed on individuals, while allowing private trading in CO2 credits. He proposes that each person receives an allowance of three tons of CO2 per year. Those who need more would have to buy from those who consume less, Schellnhuber suggests.

However, German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck from the Green Party is not in favor of individual CO2 caps. In an interview, Habeck says he’s not focused on the question of "individual budgets.”
 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 06.02.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 06.02.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 07.02.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 07.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 07.02.2023 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 07.02.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 08.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 08.02.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

TUE 07.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 08.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A white balloon reportedly belonging to the Chinese military

Chinese 'spy balloon' spotted over US, says Pentagon

Politics11 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Terrorist threat closes schools in Niger

Terrorist threat closes schools in Niger

TerrorismFebruary 2, 202302:06 min
More from Africa

Asia

A puppy caught in a net by the Mission Rabies dog vaccinating team in Bicholim, Goa

India: How Goa succeeded in eliminating rabies

India: How Goa succeeded in eliminating rabies

SocietyFebruary 2, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Two young men from Poland and Bulgaria getting technical tuition from a German engineer at a metalworking education center in Saxony, Germany

German engineers: No longer 'Made in Germany'?

German engineers: No longer 'Made in Germany'?

BusinessFebruary 2, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Tourists taking photos at the Berlin Wall.

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Travel4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in a blue shirt and beige jacket leans across a wall.

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

FilmFebruary 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden und Olaf Scholz sitting at a desk smiling into the cameras during a G7 meeting in 2022

War in Ukraine: A stress test for US-German relations

War in Ukraine: A stress test for US-German relations

Politics21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The picture shows Felipe Neto, a Youtuber from Brazil.

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

MediaFebruary 2, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage