Christoph Waltz, born 1956 in Vienna, is an acclaimed actor with German and Austrian citizenship who lives in Los Angeles and Berlin.

Christoph Waltz originally wanted to become a cameraman, before studying theater in New York. Following a career on the stage and in German-language television productions, he achieved his major breakthrough as a film actor in 2009 with his performance as SS-leader Hans Landa in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds." Another huge success was his performance as Dr. King Schultz in "Django Unchained" (2012). Waltz received numerous high-ranking awards, among them an Oscar.