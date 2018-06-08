Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Christoph Waltz

Christoph Waltz, born 1956 in Vienna, is an acclaimed actor with German and Austrian citizenship who lives in Los Angeles and Berlin.

Christoph Waltz originally wanted to become a cameraman, before studying theater in New York. Following a career on the stage and in German-language television productions, he achieved his major breakthrough as a film actor in 2009 with his performance as SS-leader Hans Landa in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds." Another huge success was his performance as Dr. King Schultz in "Django Unchained" (2012). Waltz received numerous high-ranking awards, among them an Oscar.

ACHTUNG: Nur zur Berichterstattung über die Berlinale! +++ 26.11.2016 +++ 7 Days in Entebbe | 7 Tage in Entebbe Country: USA/GBR 2018 Director: José Padilha Photo description: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Brühl Section: Competition © Liam Daniel

KINO favorites: 7 international stars from Germany 08.06.2018

From Alexandra Maria Lara to Daniel Brühl, these actors got their start in German cinema and television before making the leap to the global cinema stage — and international fame.
HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 07: (EDITORS NOTE: NO ONLINE, NO INTERNET, EMBARGOED FROM INTERNET AND TELEVISION USAGE UNTIL THE CONCLUSION OF THE LIVE OSCARS TELECAST) Actor Christoph Waltz, winner of Best Supporting Actor award for 'Inglourious Basterds,' poses in the press room at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Oscars in Review: The Actors 27.02.2017

In 1929, Emil Jannings became the first German to win an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Luise Rainer won twice as Best Lead Actress. Decades later, Maximilian Schell and Christoph Waltz earned their own Oscars.
5 actors with German accents who've made it big in Hollywood

5 actors with German accents who've made it big in Hollywood 03.02.2017

A German or Austrian accent doesn't necessarily have to stand in the way of a successful career in the movie industry. These five actors have made it big in Hollywood - despite their accents, or perhaps because of them.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur aktuellen Berichterstattung über den Europäischen Filmpreis verwenden!!!*** Motiv: Christoph Waltz Datum: 9.12.2015 Ort: Berlin C: European Film Academy,

Favorite Festival Moments 31.10.2016

Close encounters of the cinematic kind with Christoph Waltz in Cannes, Armin Müller-Stahl in Locarno and Fatih Akin in Berlin.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe 05.10.2016

Happy Birthday Christoph Waltz!  The Oscar-winning actor celebrates his 60th birthday.  Also, so-called cosplayers dress up as their favorite characters. Plus, we honor a viewer's travel request with a trip to Rhodes.

26. Okt 2015 epa04997689 German-Austrian actor/cast member Christoph Waltz attends the world premiere of the new James Bond film 'Spectre' at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 26 October 2015. Spectre is the 24th official James Bond film and is released in the United Kingdom on 26 October. picture-alliance/dpa/A. Rain

Hollywood's favorite bad guy Christoph Waltz turns 60 04.10.2016

With Tarantino's "Inglorious Basterds," he was catapulted into fame. Two Oscars later, Christoph Waltz is already a fixture in Hollywood. As he now turns 60, he celebrates with more challenging roles.
***Achtung: Verwendung nur für Berichterstattung über den Film!*** ARCHIV - Nazi-Oberst Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz) sitzt im Kinofilm Inglourious Basterds mit versteinerter Mine an einem Tisch (undatiertes Szenenfoto). In der kommenden Nacht werden in Los Angeles die Golden Globes vergeben. Aussicht auf eine Trophäe hat der Österreicher Christoph Waltz, der in der Kriegs-Groteske Inglourious Basterds von Regisseur Quentin Tarantino einen schaurig-charmanten SS-Mann spielt. Foto: Universal Pictures dpa (zu dpa-Kinostarts vom 13.08.2009 - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über diesen Film!) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/Universal Pictures

Christoph Waltz's career in Germany and Hollywood 04.10.2016

Most famous for his evil characters in "Inglorious Basterds" and "Spectre," the Austrian actor Chistoph Waltz also collected a whole set of different roles speaking German before his breakthrough in Hollywood.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 20.08.2016 19.08.2016

This week in our series KINO Favorites, we’re taking a look at what we think are the ten best German actors, ranging from macho men to softies, from mousy types to radical nonconformists.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur aktuellen Berichterstattung über den Europäischen Filmpreis verwenden!!!*** Motiv: Christoph Waltz Datum: 9.12.2015 Ort: Berlin C: European Film Academy,

Favorite Festival Moments 24.05.2016

Close encounters of the cinematic kind with Christoph Waltz in Cannes, Armin Mueller-Stahl in Locarno and Fatih Akin in Berlin.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur aktuellen Berichterstattung über den Europäischen Filmpreis verwenden!!!*** Motiv: Christoph Waltz Datum: 9.12.2015 Ort: Berlin C: European Film Academy,

Favorite Festival Moments 23.05.2016

Close encounters of the cinematic kind with Christoph Waltz in Cannes, Armin Mueller-Stahl in Locarno and Fatih Akin in Berlin.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur aktuellen Berichterstattung über den Europäischen Filmpreis verwenden!!!*** Motiv: Christoph Waltz Datum: 9.12.2015 Ort: Berlin C: European Film Academy,

Favorite Festival Moments 23.05.2016

Close encounters of the cinematic kind with Christoph Waltz in Cannes, Armin Mueller-Stahl in Locarno and Fatih Akin in Berlin.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur aktuellen Berichterstattung über den Europäischen Filmpreis verwenden!!!*** Motiv: Christoph Waltz Datum: 9.12.2015 Ort: Berlin C: European Film Academy,

Favorite Festival Moments 23.05.2016

Close encounters of the cinematic kind with Christoph Waltz in Cannes, Armin Mueller-Stahl in Locarno and Fatih Akin in Berlin.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 17.04.2016 18.04.2016

This week in our series KINO Favorites, we're taking a look at what we think are the ten best German actors, ranging from macho men to softies, from mousy types to radical nonconformists.
Bildergalerie Jahresrückblick Kultur 2015

Culture 2015: People who left their mark 30.12.2015

2015 was a rollercoaster of emotions, a turbulent year with many highlights, controversial debates and farewells. These are the artists who moved us with their books, movies, art or music.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

Kino - The Movie Magazine | 12.12.2015 16.12.2015

KINO reports on “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” We’ll also look at this year’s recipients of honorary European Film Awards.
12.12.2015 *** Actors Waltz and Caine attend 28th European Film Award ceremony in Berlin Actors Christoph Waltz (L) and Sir Michael Caine attend the 28th European Film Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Clemens Bilan/Pool Copyright: Reuters/C. Bilan

European Film Awards for Caine and Waltz 15.12.2015

Michael Caine and Christoph Waltz, two of the big names in international cinema.
Show more articles