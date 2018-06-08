Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Christoph Waltz, born 1956 in Vienna, is an acclaimed actor with German and Austrian citizenship who lives in Los Angeles and Berlin.
Christoph Waltz originally wanted to become a cameraman, before studying theater in New York. Following a career on the stage and in German-language television productions, he achieved his major breakthrough as a film actor in 2009 with his performance as SS-leader Hans Landa in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds." Another huge success was his performance as Dr. King Schultz in "Django Unchained" (2012). Waltz received numerous high-ranking awards, among them an Oscar.