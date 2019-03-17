Chinese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton leads another Mercedes 1-2

Before the 2019 season began, the talk was of a Ferrari team finally ready to challenge Mercedes dominance, particularly in the early races. As it turned out, the 1000th Grand Prix turned out to be a similar story to the 999th and 998th.

A flying start from Lewis Hamilton edged him ahead of Valtteri Bottas before the first corner and the British driver never looked in any danger as he took the championship lead with a second consecutive win.

“We didn’t know where we would stand with the Ferraris," Hamilton admitted after the race. “But after that start the rest is history. The strategy has been on point these first three races. You can see how close it is between us all and we really don’t know how it’s going to turn out.”

Young Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc seemed frustrated by team orders to allow Vettel to go past him early in the race and the German said he was disappointed by his inability to challenge Bottas after that.

“I felt I could go faster but then it was difficult for me to find the rhythm," he said.

Vettel's podium finish was his first of the season and he did at least come off better in a ding dong battle with Max Verstappen, who he held off impressively.

“Happy to be on the podium but they were too quick right from the start," the German said. "My race with Max was good fun... it was a good result but not a great result.”

In truth, the 1000th race was no classic but Mercedes, who lead the constructor's championship by 57 points, are unlikely to care. Ferrari may well be left to pick up the minor positions, once again.

As it happened

Lap 56 of 56 - Hamilton wins the 1000th Grand Prix, his 75th race win, with Bottas claiming second for another Mercedes 1-2, the third in a row to start the season. Vettel takes third to get on the podium for the first time this season but there will be questions about Ferrari's strategy and pace.

Lap 56 of 56 - Lewis Hamilton wins the Chinese Grand Prix!

Lap 54 of 56 - Norris, who has limped through after that early collision, finally calls it quits.

Lap 52 of 56 - There's a suggestion that Leclerc has a problem with his gears, which may be why he's not making any ground on Verstappen.

Lap 50 of 56 - Hamilton asks his team if Leclerc has got the fastest lap. He hasn't, that still belongs to Vettel.

Lap 47 of 56 - Leclerc isn't really making as much ground as he needs to. He's currently making up about .5 seconds per lap. Not enough.

Lap 45 of 56 - The top two places look decided. The big question is whether Verstappen, in fourth, can hold off Leclerc and whether Vettel can hold on to the fastest lap.

Lap 43 of 56 - Leclerc finally pits and goes on to mediums. He falls behind Verstappen in to fifth. Meanwhile, Kvyat becomes the second driver to retire.

Lap 41 of 56 - That little tussle has also helped Hamilton, who now leads by nearly seven seconds.

Lap 39 of 56 - Bottas isn't going to wait for Leclerc to pit. He's had a couple of stabs at the Frenchman, who is on very old tires but manages to hold on for a time and help his teammate Vettel in the process. But eventually Bottas burns him easily on the straight.

Lap 38 of 56 - Vettel nicks the fastest lap point from Bottas.

Lap 37 of 56 - Both Mercedes now pit. Smooth as you like. Hamilton comes out still in the lead but Leclerc is ahead of Bottas. The Frenchman is yet to pit and surely will soon.

Lap 36 of 56 - Verstappen and Vettel both pit for a second time and come out in fourth and fifth respectively.

Lap 34 of 56 - Hamilton seems to be keen on the fastest lap currently held by his teammate Bottas. his lead is now back over five seconds.

Lap 32 of 56 - Leclerc is gaining rapidly on Verstappen now and will surely havea crack at regaining fourth before too long.

Lap 30 of 56 - This is all pretty troubling for Ferrari, these early races looked like being their chance to make some early running but they don't really look anywhere near the Mercedes. Still a while to go but it's hard to see anything other than a third consecutive Mercedes 1-2.

Lap 28 of 56 - At the halfway point, Hamilton - who has led since turn 1 - is nearly three seconds ahead of Bottas. Behind them the Ferraris of Vettel (3rd) and Leclerc (5th) are separated by Verstappen. Ferrari's decision to let Vettel pass has not really worked.

Lap 25 of 56 - Bottas claims the fastest lap point and is just slightly narrowing Hamilton's lead. But keeping your tires in good shape could be critical here.

Lap 23 of 56 - Hamilton and Leclerc now both pit. The British driver keeps the lead but Leclerc is now down in fifth. He won't be happy with his team.

Lap 22 of 56 - Bottas pits, also on to a hard compound tire. He comes out behind Leclerc, who is yet to pit, but comfortably ahead of Vettel.

Lap 21 of 56 - As expected, Hulkenberg's GP is over. He's the first retiree of the day.

Lap 20 of 56 - This is a ding dong battle between Verstappen and Vettel. The Dutchman tries to take him first on the inside but locks up a touch and Vettel nudges back ahead. That won't be the end of that one you feel, the two collided in this race last year.

Lap 19 of 56 - Ferrari react immediately as Vettel pits. He just about emerges ahead of Verstappen, it's doubtful Leclerc will be able to do the same.

Lap 18 of 56 - Hulkenberg's race may be run. His Renault is in the pit and it looks like a mechanical failure. Then Verstappen hits the pits but this one is tactical, Red Bull obviously fancy a crack a Ferrari, Verstappen on hard compounds.

Lap 16 of 36 - Vettel has not been able to take advantage of the opportunity. The gap to the Mercedes is growing while Verstappen, in fifth, is gaining on a frustrated Leclerc. Difficult to see a way back for Ferrari already.

Lap 14 of 36 - Leclerc does not seem happy about being ordered to let Vettel pass. "We do our job, stay focused, we do our job," comes the reply over the radio.

Lap 11 of 56 - The orders come over Leclerc's radio to let Vettel pass and the young driver obliges, allowing the German up to third. But can he challenge the Mercedes? He's about eight seconds behind but does seem to have a bit more pace than Leclerc.

Lap 9 of 56 - Giovinazzi, in the Alfa Romeo, is already in the pit lane. He didn't get off to the best of starts, while Kvyat takes a drive-through penalty for the clash on the first lap. He may feel that's a little harsh.

Lap 6 of 56 - Hamilton has control of the race and the fastest lap point as it stands, the Mercedes are already opening up a significant gap to the two Ferraris in third and fourth.

Lap 3 of 56 - It looks like Vettel's aggression at the start cost him a place, with Leclerc now ahead of him. Hamilton has extended his lead out to over a second. Replays show Kvyat managed to take out both McLaren's early on, with Sainz also in trouble.

Lap 1 of 56 - Hamilton gets off to a flyer and nudges ahead of Bottas. Behind them, Vettel has a little nibble at the Mercedes but can't get past. Further back still, Norris and Kvyat collided, with both dropping right down the rankings. The virtual safety car is deployed.

08:12 - We're almost there. The cars are just warming up their tires on the formation lap and Verstappen has already managed to spin his car. Still, he'll begin in fifth. The medium tires may not be the best choice today based on that.

08:08 - We're still going through the pre-race motions, albeit with a little more pomp and ceremony than usual. Just time to have a quick flick through some of the highlights of the last 999 races.

Formula One reaches 1,000 races The first winner The Formula One circuit kicked off on May 13,1950 at Silverstone in England. Italy's Giuseppe "Nino" Farina (pictured here) won the first-ever F1 race and would go on to win two more of the total of seven races to win the first drivers' title.

Formula One reaches 1,000 races Star of the early years Juan-Manuel Fangio dominated F1 in its its early years, driving for Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Mercedes and Ferrari. He won the drivers' title a total of five times (1951, 1954-1957) - a record he would hold until 2002 when Germany's Michael Schumacher went one better. His ratio of starts to wins is still unparalleled though, having won 24 of the 51 races he competed in.

Formula One reaches 1,000 races The German Grand Prix The German Grand Prix became part of the Formula One circuit in 1951, Initially, the race was run on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring. Later, it was run on the AVUS in Berlin (1959) and the Hockenheimring (since 1970). It has almost always been part of the F1 calendar since 1951, but it's long-term future is far from clear.

Formula One reaches 1,000 races The posthumous champion German-born Jochen Rindt grews up with his grandparents in Graz and represented Austria during his career. He died in a crash during a practice session ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in 1970. Still, Rindt had such a hefty lead in the drivers' standings at the time of the death he wound up being crowned champion - posthumously.

Formula One reaches 1,000 races A distinct minority Only five women have ever got behind the wheel of a Formula One car. The first was Maria Teresa de Filippis of Italy in 1958. The most successful female driver was her compatriot Lella Lombardi (left), who competed in 12 races between 1975 and 1976. In 1975 she finished sixth in the Spanish Grand Prix, making her the only female driver to earn points in the drivers' standings.

Formula One reaches 1,000 races The longest (almost) minute On August 1, 1976 Niki Lauda loses control of his Ferrari on the Nordschleife at the Nürburgring and crashes into a rock face. His car goes up in flames and it takes about 50 seconds until Lauda can be pulled from the wreckage. The reigning world champion from Austria suffers severe burns but returns to the cockpit only 42 days after his crash.

Formula One reaches 1,000 races A legendary career cut short How many times could Ayrton Senna have become the drivers' champion had it not been for his tragic accident at Imola? The Brazilian was already a motorsport icon: young, good looking and fast. On May 1, 1994 Senna raced into a boundary wall in his Williams at Imola and died. He was only 34 years old and had won "only" three drivers' titles.

Formula One reaches 1,000 races The most titles Michael Schumacher won the driver's title a record seven times. After winning two titles with Benetton, Schumacher moved to Ferrari where he dominated the circuit beginning in 2000, winning five consecutive drivers' championships. He retired retired in 2007 but made a comeback with Mercedes three years later. At the end of the 2012 season he retired for good.

Formula One reaches 1,000 races The biggest celebrity Lewis Hamilton is not just the most successful driver of recent years, but he is also by far the sport's biggest celebrity beyond the track, and is often seen at fashion shows or movie premieres. With five drivers' titles to his name, it may only be a matter of time before he catches up to or overtakes Michael Schumacher's record seven world championships.

Formula One reaches 1,000 races The supremo Bernie Ecclestone is the man who made Formula One what it is today. A former motor racing driver himself, in the early 1970s he started marketing the circuit to television, turning it into a business worth billions. The diminutive Briton ruled with an iron fist, sometimes drawing the ire of the teams. In 2017 he sold F1 to US mass-media corporation Liberty Media.

Formula One reaches 1,000 races The raw numbers Lewis Hamilton has the most career world championship points (3,061) as well as the most pole positions (84). Michael Schumacher holds the record for most wins (91), drivers' titles (7) and fastest laps (77). Rubens Barichello has competed in the most races (323), while Schumacher shares the record for most wins in a season (13) with Sebastian Vettel. Ferrari is the team with the most wins (235).

Formula One reaches 1,000 races Future champion? In recent seasons Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have battled for the drivers' championship, but one young driver looks like he could soon challenge them. Charles Leclerc has joined Vettel at Ferrari for this season, and many believe that it is only a matter of time until the 21-year-old Monegasque wins a drivers' title. Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons



08:00 - Hello, and welcome to the 1000th Grand Prix. That milestone is sure to cause a few minds to turn backwards to the drivers and races gone by but there'll be no room for sentimentality once the flag drops.

Despite pre-season talk of increased competition from Ferrari, the Mercedes of Bottas and Hamilton have taken charge early. The Finn and the Brit are separated by a point on the leaderboard and qualified 1-2 again. Even after two races, they lead 3rd-placed Max Verstappen by 16 points.

As always, the start will be critical to any chances of challenging the top two. The race will get underway in 10 to 15 minutes time.