China says US overreacted in shooting down balloon

2 hours ago

China has warned there may be repercussions over the downing of what it insists was nothing more than a civilian weather balloon blown off course. The Pentagon confirmed that a fighter jet had brought it down over US territorial waters.

Pervez Musharraf

Pervez Musharraf: A soldier on many fronts

Politics2 hours ago
Africa

Namibia Laidlaw Peringanda Herero-Aktivist

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

SocietyFebruary 4, 202308:48 min
Asia

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks by phone with the Czech Republic's President elect Petr Pavel in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

Taiwan: Czech Republic president-elect elevates ties

Taiwan: Czech Republic president-elect elevates ties

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
Germany

Bundeswehr conscripts in camouflage outfits squatting in high grass as they are being shown how to use machine guns

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

SocietyFebruary 3, 2023
Europe

Flowers and mementos are left in front of a garage where a young girl was shot dead.

Cocaine capital: Antwerp fears drug-related attacks may rise

Cocaine capital: Antwerp fears drug-related attacks may rise

Society22 hours ago
Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
North America

Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

HistoryFebruary 3, 2023
Latin America

Brazil's retired ship called Sao Paulo seen sailing across the Atlantic

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 4, 2023
