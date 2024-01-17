China: Population drops for 2nd straight year

Plunging birth rates and COVID-related deaths have led to a population decline of over 2 million. However, Beijing says it has hit economic growth targets.

China's economy rose slightly in the fourth quarter of 2023, allowing the government to hit its growth target after it missed the mark last year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 5.2% in the period October to December compared to the previous year, according to data released on Wednesday.

Figures also showed that the country's population was on the decline for a second consecutive year.

A plummeting birth rate and a wave of deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic has quickened a downtourn that is projected to have long-term effects on the economy's growth potential.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

dvv/rt (Reuters, AFP)