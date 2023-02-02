  1. Skip to content
Ambulances stand near the accident site in Recklinghausen
Ambulances stand near the accident site in RecklinghausenImage: Marcus Gayk/TNN/dpa/picture alliance
CatastropheGermany

Child dies after goods train accident in Germany

17 minutes ago

A serious freight train accident has occurred in Recklinghausen in Germany's industrial Ruhr area.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N2sF

One child has died and another has been seriously injured after they were hit by a freight train in the German town of Recklinghausen, police said on Thursday night.

Local media reported that the children were dragged for several hundred meters (yards) by the train, which was passing through the industrial Ruhr area.

According to the fire brigade, 35 firefighters and rescue workers were at the scene.

"We searched the track bed," said a spokesman for the fire brigade, news agency dpa reported.

More to follow...

zc/jsi (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays a wreath to the Eternal Flame at the Hall of Military Glory at the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two Memorial complex in Volgograd

Ukraine updates: Putin compares Ukraine to Stalingrad battle

Conflicts7 hours ago
