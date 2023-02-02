Child dies after goods train accident in Germany

A serious freight train accident has occurred in Recklinghausen in Germany's industrial Ruhr area.

One child has died and another has been seriously injured after they were hit by a freight train in the German town of Recklinghausen, police said on Thursday night.

Local media reported that the children were dragged for several hundred meters (yards) by the train, which was passing through the industrial Ruhr area.

According to the fire brigade, 35 firefighters and rescue workers were at the scene.

"We searched the track bed," said a spokesman for the fire brigade, news agency dpa reported.

More to follow...

