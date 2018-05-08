Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Popular Italian red wine
Chianti is one of Italy’s best known and popular wines. It’s produced in the heart of the Italian region of Tuscany.
The names of drinks, spirits and wines like Cognac, Chianti and Calvados are familiar to many of us. But where do these hard-to-pronounce names originally come from?
A British special effects artist created a Batman suit that secured him a spot in the Guiness Book of World Records. Painter David Hockney at the Frankfurt Book Fair. And: 300 years of Chianti wine.
Italy's best-loved red wine is turning 300. But the tipple that put Tuscany on the map is struggling with an image problem. Vintners are doing what they can to turn around its reputation as cheap plonk.
Chianti is celebrating its 300th anniversary - and trying to revamp its image. Also: Exploring literary Frankfurt and location-scouting in Cornwall.
Tuscany has many tourist attractions, such as its red wine, Chianti. And Montecatini Terme, Tuscany's largest spa town, offers springs with a different combination of salt and sulfur compounds.
