Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron, born in 1975, is an actress with both US and South African citizenship. She is also known as a philanthropist and animal rights activist.

Formerly a ballet dancer and model, Theron made her first appearance in films in the mid-1990s with roles in "The Cider House Rules" amd "The Devil's Advocate." She won an Oscar for her performance in "Monster" and received acclaim for "North Country" and "Young Adult." After moving to Los Angeles in 1994, her Afrikaner accent initially proved to be a barrier in landing speaking roles, but she soon became a Hollywood presence. In addition to her film roles, Theron is also a philanthropist. In 2008, she became the United Nations' 10th Messenger of Peace. Theron is also an advocate for The Global Fund, an institution dedicated to fighting AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

ARCHIV - 01.12.2009, Indien, Bangalore: Indische Aktivisten halten am Welt-Aids-Tag rote Schleifen in den Händen. Mädchen sind nach einem Bericht des UN-Kinderhilfswerk Unicef am meisten von HIV und Aids bedroht. Alle drei Minuten infiziere sich ein Mädchen mit dem Virus, heißt es in dem Bericht, der am 25.07.2018 in Amsterdam(Niederlande) auf der Welt-Aids-Konferenz vorgelegt wurde. (zu dpa Unicef: Alle drei Minuten infiziert sich ein Mädchen mit HIV vom 25.07.2018) Foto: JAGADEESH/epa/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

HIV infects 1 teen girl every 3 minutes: UN 25.07.2018

Teenage girls are unfairly bearing the brunt of the AIDS crisis, a UNICEF report has found. A lack of information, campaign fatigue, and sexual violence are partly to blame.
ARCHIV - HANDOUT - Johanna Wokalek (M) in einer Szene des Films Freiheit von Regisseur Speckenbach. Der Spielfilm feiert im Wettbewerb des 70. Internationalen Filmfestivals in Locarno (Schweiz) seine Weltpremiere. (zu dpa «Kino-Magie: Das Filmfestival Locarno feiert 70. Geburtstag» vom 31.07.2017) ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Film und nur bei Urhebernennung Foto: Tilo Hauke/One Two Films/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Switzerland's Locarno Film Festival promises self-discovery - and a mummy 01.08.2017

Charlize Theron is expected to show and Adrien Brody will win an honorary Leopard at Switzerland's Locarno Festival. The few German film entries explore freedom and the perils of nature - both millennia ago and today.

Filmstill Atomic Blonde (2017) (Start 24. August) © Focus Features LLC.

Charlize Theron as the 'Atomic Blonde' 18.07.2017

Charlize Theron plays a cool "Atomic Blonde" during the Cold War - a compelling performance with wit and fierceness. The South African boasts leading roles in numerous action films. Here's a look at her exciting career.
Filmstill Atomic Blonde (2017) (Start 24. August) Focus Features LLC./Jonathan Prime

Charlize Theron's 'Atomic Blonde' premieres in Berlin 17.07.2017

She's blond, sexy and throws a good punch. Charlize Theron is out to bring Cold War double agents to justice in "Atomic Blonde." The film celebrates its European premiere in the city it was filmed in: Berlin.

***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit Euromaxx!*** DW euromaxx_11.03.16_High Five Copyright: DW

High Five: Stars with German roots 11.03.2017

This time we present five Hollywood actors you probably didn’t know have German roots.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über das Filmfestival Cannes 2015 verwenden!!!*** VALLEY OF LOVE by Guillaume NICLOUX Quelle: http://www.festival-cannes.com/en/festivalServices/filmFiles/3.html

Cannes: Token women, few Germans and a selfie ban 13.05.2015

The Cannes Film Festival opens with heavy French fare, but German productions are few and far between. Stars like Cate Blanchett and Charlize Theron better keep their phones in their purses.
Gleicher Lohn für gleiche Arbeit ist auf dem gestrickten Transparent zu lesen, das Teilnehmer der Kundgebung des Deutschen Gewerkschaftsbundes DGB am 20.03.2015 am Brandenburger Tor in Berlin anlässlich des Equal Pay Day halten. Foto: Stephanie Pilick/dpa

Why women in Germany need Equal Pay Day in 2015 20.03.2015

Despite legal support and public visibility, women are still paid less than their male colleagues in Germany - and at an alarming rate. On Equal Pay Day 2015, Germans took to the streets in protest.
A man walks past the logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) inside the Congress Hall at the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos January 22, 2013. The annual World Economic Forum held from January 23 to 27, 2013 in Davos. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener (SWITZERLAND - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)

Davos economic forum tries optimism 23.01.2013

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, has committed itself to "improving the state of the world." Once a year, entrepreneurs, politicians and scientists debate about how this can be achieved.

Charlize Theron Injured in Berlin 01.09.2004
In einer Szene des Films Die fetten Jahre sind vorbei stehen Stipe Erceg, in der Rolle des Peter, Daniel Bruehl, in der Rolle des Jan, und Julia Jentsch, in der Rolle der Jule, von links, vor einem Bus, auf einem von der Produktionsfirma herausgegebenen, undatierten Foto. Der deutsche Film unter der Regie des Oesterreichers Hans Weingartner startet 2004 im Wettbewerb des Filmfestivals von Cannes, das am Mittwoch, 12. Mai 2004, eroeffnet wird. (AP Photo/y3, coop99) ** NUR ZUR REDAKTIONELLEN NUTZUNG IM ZUSAMMENHANG MIT DEM FILM UND MIT NENNUNG: Y3, COOP99 **

Happy Days Are Back as Germany Returns to Cannes 12.05.2004

A star-studded Cannes film festival opened on Wednesday with 18 entries vying for the Palme d'Or. Among them is a German film -- the first to compete at Cannes in 11 years.