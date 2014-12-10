Charlène, Princess of Monaco

From swimmer to princess

Charlène Lynette Wittstock was born on January 25, 1978 in former Rhodesia (today Zimbabwe). Her family relocated to South Africa in 1989. Princess Charlène represented South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She retired from professional swimming seven years later. Charlène Wittstock met her husband Prince Albert at the Mare Nostrum swimming competition in Monte Carlo in 2000. They were married on in July 2011 and have two children together.