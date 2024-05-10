  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineEurovision Song Contest
PoliticsChad

Chad presidential election: Junta chief Deby declared winner

May 10, 2024

His father ruled Chad for a generation and now Mahamat Deby Itno has consolidated the family dynasty with victory in the presidential election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fgTd
Chadian interim President Mahamat Deby Itno casts his ballot, in N'djamena, Chad
The family dynasty is set to continueImage: Mouta/AP Photo/picture alliance

Military leader Mahamat Deby Itno has been declared the winner of this week's presidential election in Chad, according to provisional results released Thursday.

The outcome of Monday's vote extends his family's decades-long grip on power.

Chadians go to the polls in hopes of ending military rule

Masra feared election would be rigged

The ANGE electoral commission said Deby garnered 61.3% of votes, beating his main opponent, Prime Minister Succes Masra, who only managed 18.53%.

Soldiers fired shots in the air in the capital N'Djamena out of joy and to deter protesters, according to the AFP news agency. Masra had earlier claimed victory and warned Deby's team would manipulate the results.

Seizing power

Chad held its long-delayed presidential election following three years of military rule. Deby Itno, also known as Mahamat Idriss Deby, came to power after his father, who spent three decades at the helm, was killed fighting rebels in 2021.

The oil-exporting country of nearly 18 million people hasn't had a free and fair transfer of power since it became independent in 1960. This independence came after decades of French colonial rule.

Chad elections unlikely to be free and fair: Niagalé Bagayoko, African Security Sector Network

jsi/kb (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW News Africa Moderator Eddy Micah (Artikelbild)

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr. Thursday , May 9, 2024

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr. Thursday , May 9, 2024

It's boom time in Cameroon - but crisis in Ghana: What does the price of cocoa in West Africa mean for the chocolate the world craves? Plus: Will the result be democracy, or more dynasty? Chadians vote in their first presidential elections since their ruler seized power - and the region was shaken by a rash of military takeovers. And, we talk to the Cameroonian innovator Contimi Kenfack Mouafo.
SocietyMay 9, 202426:06 min