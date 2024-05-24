  1. Skip to content
Chad: President Deby faces huge task of uniting country

Isaac Kaledzi | Okeri Ngutjinazo | Blaise Dariustone
May 24, 2024

Chad’s new president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has taken office ending three years of military rule in the country. Analysts say time will tell how he takes to his new role as a civilian leader.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gFHA
Chad's newly elected President and junta leader Mahamat Idriss Deby attends his inaugaration ceremony
Chad's newly elected President and junta leader Mahamat Idriss Deby faces a long road ahead after three years of military ruleImage: MOUTA/dpa/picture alliance

Three years of military rule in Chad has ended with President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno officially taking office after his swearing in on Thursday.

He succeeds his late father, Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled for more than 30 years after taking power by leading a coup in 1990. 

Deby took power after his father was killed by rebels while commanding troops fighting rebels in the country's north in 2021.

The return to constitutional rule in Chad makes it the first of six junta-led states in West and Central Africa to hold elections and transition back to democracy. 

DW's West Africa correspondent, Bram Posthumous, explained how the long-delayed May 6 election and the swearing in of Deby now legitimizes his grip on power.

"[Deby] who came to power in the coup [has now been] legitimized through a process of giving him civilian clothing, if you like, so making him a civilian leader." 

A portrait style picture of Chad's late President Idriss Deby Itno
Chad's late President Idriss Deby Itno was killed while visiting troops on the front line of a fight against northern rebels in 2021Image: Lemouton Stephane/ABACA/picture alliance

Old playbook for coup leaders

Posthumous added that the recent events in Chad only conforms to a well-worn coup leader playbook.

"If you go through post-independence African nations' histories, there are numerous instances of military men who took power, don civilian clothing, ran as a presidential candidate and won. So in that sense there's nothing new here."

While the election marks an important milestone in the return to civilian rule on the surface, Posthumous says there is still a sense of unease among citizens in Chad. Throughout its rule, the junta faced numerous protests from Chadian civil society and opposition groups.

"What we're waiting for in Chad is the next rebellion to rear its head. It's a matter of time. And then we'll see whether he's going to revert back to being the military fighting another rebellion or whether he's going to continue in civilian garb."

Controversial victory overshadows transition

Deby's election victory earlier this month proved controversial after his main rival, Succes Masra, unsuccessfully challenged his victory with 61% of the vote. 

Masra, who came second with 18.54% of vote, resigned from his post as prime minister before Thursday's swearing in and has refused to congratulate Deby.

Succes Masra addresses media at his residence in N'Djamena after the presidential election
Opposition presidential candidate Succes Masra has refused to accept Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno's victoryImage: Issouf Sanogo/AFP

Chad also made the decision to ban 2,900 EU-trained observers from monitoring the election.

Chadian political scientist, Evariste Ngarlem Tolde believes the refusal of Masra to accept his defeat does not bode well for a peaceful presidential term.

"The resignation of Masra 24 hours before the inauguration of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno raises many questions ... I believe that, until now, the outgoing prime minister has not digested his defeat."

"Cohabitation between Mahamat Idriss Deby and Succes Masra will be difficult."

Chad 'remains a fragile country'

At a public event earlier this month, Deby sought to assure Chadians that the transition period was over and now plans to govern his way.

"The transition is over. It's a new page with the return to constitutional order. No more government of national unity. I will execute my program with my coalition," he said.

Chadian socio-anthropologist and analyst, Hoinathy Remadji, told DW that Deby has a herculean task ahead of him. Chad's security situation remains volatile, with Islamist extremist group Boko Haram regularly mounting attacks in the north of the country. 

Chad elections unlikely to be free and fair: Niagalé Bagayoko, African Security Sector Network

"It's perfectly legitimate for someone who wins an election to organize the running of the country according to the program for which he was elected, with the coalition that brought him to power. But I think that Chad remains a rather fragile country." 

What happens next?

Remadji argues that for Deby to convince the world that he is indeed a civilian leader, he must give all citizens the change to "participate in the management of public affairs."

"This is something that actually needs to change because if he's actually the civilian president ... There is a need at least, to let the possibility for more freedom for media, freedom for civil society actors, but also for opposition parties," he said.

Deby himself appears to recognize the need to forge unity: In his first presidential address, he said his government would focus on improving Chad's agricultural and farming sectors, as well as investing in education, healthcare and access to water. 

"I've heard your yearning for change, and I've understood you. Let's all play our part, individually and collectively, to bring about the change we all hope, desire and expect," he said.

According to the World Bank over 40% of Chad's population live below the poverty line, and extreme poverty has increased in past years.

Remadji said he doesn't expect much to change about Chad in the short-term despite beginning a new chapter in governance.

"When talking with young people, there was this impression that actually, nothing will change in the country in terms of having the same system."

Chadians go to the polls in hopes of ending military rule

Edited by: Ineke Mules

 

