 CEO of thyssenkrupp to step down | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 05.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

CEO of thyssenkrupp to step down

The chief executive of German steel giant thyssenkrupp, Heinrich Hiesinger, has asked the board to accept his resignation. The move came shortly after the company confirmed its planned deal with Tata Steel.

thyssenkrupp's Heinrich Hiesinger (Reuters/)

Steel giant thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger asked the firm's supervisory board to accept his resignation, the Essen-based company announced Thursday. It added that board members were scheduled to meet on Friday to debate Hiesinger's request.

The reasons for Hiesinger's decision were not immediately made public. In the past few months, he had drawn mounting criticism from important shareholders including US hedge fund Elliot and Cevian Capital which had criticized the CEO for dragging his feet on the company's restructuring process.

Last weekend, thyssenkrupp confirmed the planned merger of its steel operations with India's Tata Steel, following more than two years of negotiations. If approved, the tie-up will create Europe's second-largest steel producer with 48,000 employees.

Trade unions breathing down the CEO's neck

Hiesinger had also come under pressure from trade union activists for planned job cuts in the wake of the merger.

The joint venture, in which thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel will have equal shares, is expected to save the two firms up to €500 million ($585 million) annually, in part by cutting around 4,000 jobs.

Trade unions said Thursday they would keep fighting for a lower number of jobs to be slashed.

Hiesinger, aged 58, had been at the helm of thyssenkrupp since 2011. His contract would have expired in 2020.

Watch video 01:01
Now live
01:01 mins.

New European steel giant emerges

hg/jd (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

ThyssenKrupp thriving on steel and elevator sales

German industrial heavyweight ThyssenKrupp has seen a marked rise in its operating profit for its first quarter ending September 2017. And just before a merger, its steel unit proved a highly profitable division. (14.02.2018)  

ThyssenKrupp steelworkers back merger with Tata Steel

Workers at German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp have voted in favor of a labor agreement that will safeguard jobs and plants in the wake of a proposed joint venture with India's Tata Steel. (05.02.2018)  

Thyssenkrupp agrees to Tata merger to become Europe's second-biggest steelmaker

One of Germany's oldest industrial giants has agreed to a merger deal with one of India's biggest steelmakers. Thyssenkrupp sought the deal as a way to overcome challenges caused by cheap Chinese steel. (30.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

New European steel giant emerges  

Related content

Thyssen Krupp fusioniert mit Tata Steel

New European steel giant emerges 02.07.2018

German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp and India’s Tata Steel have agreed to merge their European operations. The joint venture will create Europe’s second largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal.

Deutschland Essen Thyssenkrupp Zentrale

Thyssenkrupp agrees to Tata merger to become Europe's second-biggest steelmaker 30.06.2018

One of Germany's oldest industrial giants has agreed to a merger deal with one of India's biggest steelmakers. Thyssenkrupp sought the deal as a way to overcome challenges caused by cheap Chinese steel.

ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp steelworkers back merger with Tata Steel 05.02.2018

Workers at German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp have voted in favor of a labor agreement that will safeguard jobs and plants in the wake of a proposed joint venture with India's Tata Steel.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tourists on a beach in Palma de Mallorca (photo: picture-alliance /DUMONT Bildarchiv/H. Schwarzbach)

Inside Europe: Palma bans short-term apt rentals

Palma has just become the first Spanish city to ban short-term rental of apartments through Airbnb. 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  