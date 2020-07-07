Cecilienhof - The Prussian Eagle and the Soviet Red Star

Completed in 1917 for Crown Prince Wilhelm of Prussia and his wife, Duchess Cecilie, the country house was the site of the famous Potsdam Conference following World War II.

That conference took place shortly after the end of hostilities in Europe in the summer of 1945 and brought together the leaders of the three major allied powers. But Cecilienhof has also been a meeting place for conspirators - a showcase museum for government guests - a hermetically sealed restricted area during Soviet occupation - a vexing problem after the fall of the Berlin Wall - and a symbol of hatred for far right radicals.

Built in a mock-Tudor style, Cecilienhof was the last residence built by Prussia’s Hohenzollern dynasty. The royal couple had lived there for only one year when, after the outbreak of the German revolution in 1918, the Emperor abdicated and the country became a republic. Still home to the former crown prince, Cecilienhof was to become a popular meeting point for high society as well as prominent members of the Nazi Party.

In the early summer of 1945 Cecilienhof was taken over in preparation for a conference of the three major allied powers. The ‘Big Three’ - Soviet Leader Joseph Stalin, US President Harry S. Truman and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill - later Clement Attlee - spent several weeks mapping out the future of postwar Germany, Europe and elsewhere.



