Cathrin Schaer

Featured stories by Cathrin Schaer

An Egyptian seller waits for customers to buy consumer goods, rice and oil at a popular market in Cairo.

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

Food prices have doubled, salaries have halved: Egyptians are now dealing with the same problems as people in Lebanon.
PoliticsJanuary 20, 2023
Naomi Campbell attends an exhibition in Qatar in November 2021

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

For years, Qatar has pursued a "soft" foreign policy that helps make international friends and influence power brokers.
PoliticsDecember 17, 2022
Fans at a match at the Qatar World Cup

Is criticism of Qatar's World Cup racist?

Observers agree that Qatar has had to deal with more criticism than is usual for a World Cup host. But why?
PoliticsNovember 25, 2022
Stories by Cathrin Schaer

Tunisian demonstrators carry placards during a protest in central Tunis against their president on January 14, 2023.

After Tunisia's 'ghost election,' what comes next?

After Tunisia's 'ghost election,' what comes next?

Tunisians are dispirited and a wannabe-authoritarian leads the country. What now for the endangered democracy?
PoliticsJanuary 31, 2023
BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Since the pandemic, reports of workplace violence have risen, as have the numbers of physicians leaving their homelands.
HealthJanuary 25, 2023
A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Despite accusations of war crimes and torture, barriers to the Syrian regime's international acceptance are falling.
PoliticsJanuary 10, 2023
An aid worker opens a box of humanitarian goods bound for Syria at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

Is UN aid into Syria being used as a political football?

Is UN aid into Syria being used as a political football?

The UN is set to decide on cross-border aid into Syria. Displaced Syrians hope they won't be used as diplomatic pawns.
PoliticsJanuary 7, 2023
The German team covered their mouths before a game in Qatar.

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Western protests at the World Cup may have backfired and sparked a backlash against queer communities in Qatar.
PoliticsDecember 30, 2022
Children gather outside their tents, at al-Hol camp, which houses families of members of the Islamic State group, in Hasakeh province, Syria.

Syria: Bring extremists' children out — but leave mothers?

Syria: Bring extremists' children out — but leave mothers?

As Syrian camps for IS families get more dangerous, there are calls to bring children out, even if their mothers stay.
PoliticsDecember 21, 2022
