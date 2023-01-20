You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Cathrin Schaer
Featured stories by Cathrin Schaer
Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'
Food prices have doubled, salaries have halved: Egyptians are now dealing with the same problems as people in Lebanon.
Politics
01/20/2023
January 20, 2023
How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power
For years, Qatar has pursued a "soft" foreign policy that helps make international friends and influence power brokers.
Politics
12/17/2022
December 17, 2022
Is criticism of Qatar's World Cup racist?
Observers agree that Qatar has had to deal with more criticism than is usual for a World Cup host. But why?
Politics
11/25/2022
November 25, 2022
Stories by Cathrin Schaer
After Tunisia's 'ghost election,' what comes next?
After Tunisia's 'ghost election,' what comes next?
Tunisians are dispirited and a wannabe-authoritarian leads the country. What now for the endangered democracy?
Politics
01/31/2023
January 31, 2023
Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?
Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?
Since the pandemic, reports of workplace violence have risen, as have the numbers of physicians leaving their homelands.
Health
01/25/2023
January 25, 2023
Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?
Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?
Despite accusations of war crimes and torture, barriers to the Syrian regime's international acceptance are falling.
Politics
01/10/2023
January 10, 2023
Is UN aid into Syria being used as a political football?
Is UN aid into Syria being used as a political football?
The UN is set to decide on cross-border aid into Syria. Displaced Syrians hope they won't be used as diplomatic pawns.
Politics
01/07/2023
January 7, 2023
Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?
Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?
Western protests at the World Cup may have backfired and sparked a backlash against queer communities in Qatar.
Politics
12/30/2022
December 30, 2022
Syria: Bring extremists' children out — but leave mothers?
Syria: Bring extremists' children out — but leave mothers?
As Syrian camps for IS families get more dangerous, there are calls to bring children out, even if their mothers stay.
Politics
12/21/2022
December 21, 2022
