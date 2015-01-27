Cape Verde boxing champ helps young men escape crime

Keeping young men out of trouble. That's the hope of this Cape Verdean boxing champion. Walter Barros has seen many of his friends killed. He thinks that sport can help young men escape a similar fate. That's why he created the Believe project. About 200 young people train here. Organizers also run a recycling and repair service and produce sport and leisure equipment. Former offenders are welcome to work here. Walter Barros dreams of an inclusive society with peace and opportunities for all.

