 Cape Verde boxing champ helps young men escape crime | Africa | DW | 07.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Cape Verde boxing champ helps young men escape crime

Meet the Cape Verde boxing champion Walter Barros, who is using his love of sport to help young people stay away from violence and crime.

Watch video 01:53

Keeping young men out of trouble. That's the hope of this Cape Verdean boxing champion. Walter Barros has seen many of his friends killed. He thinks that sport can help young men escape a similar fate. That's why he created the Believe project. About 200 young people train here. Organizers also run a recycling and repair service and produce sport and leisure equipment. Former offenders are welcome to work here. Walter Barros dreams of an inclusive society with peace and opportunities for all.
 

More in the Media Center

Kick off! - Special: German Football Ambassador 2015

Kick off! - Special: German Football Ambassador 2015 27.01.2015

More from DW Africa Webvideos

Mali's dancing plastic monster 19.11.2021

Ghanaian clinic encourages dads to attend post natal care 18.11.2021

14.08.2017 View over Bamenda, Cameroon, Africa PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: MichaelxRunkel 1184-2146

Cameroon's nightmare plots 17.11.2021

Meet the Angolan who turned his wheelchair into a motorbike 10.11.2021