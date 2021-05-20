Canine rescue - Saving abused animals

Animals that have been severely injured are often put to sleep. But Hasan Kızıl sees this as cruel. He believes there is another way. In the majority-Kurdish city of Mardin, in eastern Turkey, he builds custom animal prosthetics and walkers for cats and dogs, free of charge. His compatriots call him "Hayat Tamircisi," which translates as "one who can repair a life." A report by Gunnar Köhne.