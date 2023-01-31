  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Nature and EnvironmentBrazil

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

39 minutes ago

Scientists in Brazil are hopeful that a campaign to vaccinate endangered monkeys against yellow fever could save them from extinction. The last outbreak of the disease decimated the population of highly vulnerable golden lion tamarin monkeys.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mx9d
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Russian forces claim to encircle Bakhmut

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tunisian demonstrators carry placards during a protest in central Tunis against their president on January 14, 2023.

After Tunisia's 'ghost election,' what comes next?

After Tunisia's 'ghost election,' what comes next?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Gautam Adani speaks at a business summit

Adani calls US short-seller fraud report 'attack on India'

Adani calls US short-seller fraud report 'attack on India'

Business22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Two policemen escorting a young man for deportation

Germany debates tougher deportation rules

Germany debates tougher deportation rules

Society20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The Vector drone displayed at a trade fair

Drones for Ukraine, made in Germany

Drones for Ukraine, made in Germany

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian flag painted on oil barrels

How Iran is boosting oil exports despite US sanctions

How Iran is boosting oil exports despite US sanctions

Business5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The space shuttle Columbia, lifting off for its final mission

What the Columbia shuttle disaster tells us 20 years on

What the Columbia shuttle disaster tells us 20 years on

ScienceJanuary 31, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Brazil's Lula: 'We don't want to get involved' in Ukraine war

Brazil's Lula: 'We don't want to get involved' in Ukraine war

Conflicts19 hours ago03:08 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage