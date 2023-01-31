Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and EnvironmentBrazilCan a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentBrazil39 minutes ago39 minutes agoScientists in Brazil are hopeful that a campaign to vaccinate endangered monkeys against yellow fever could save them from extinction. The last outbreak of the disease decimated the population of highly vulnerable golden lion tamarin monkeys.https://p.dw.com/p/4Mx9dAdvertisement