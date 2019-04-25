 Can a dog sniff out malaria from socks? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 25.04.2019

Science

Can a dog sniff out malaria from socks?

It may be worth letting a dog sniff your socks. According to a British study, the method could be used to detect malaria earlier.

Malaria sniffer dog Lexi at Durham University ( Durham University)

Sniffer dog Lexi is a golden retriever. For her, sniffing out socks is a game.

Sally and Lexi smell a lot of socks. The two malaria sniffing dogs have learned to smell the parasite well. They've had lots of practice to get to this point.

The first sock that Sally passed simply smelled like a sock. The second and third were the same. But the fourth sock smelled different. The Labrador stopped for a moment, sniffed again and signaled that she knew: this sock smelled of malaria. And she was right. She had done her job as a medical sniffing dog, and there was a reward for that.

The smelling ability of dogs is 60 times greater than that of humans. This is due to their nearly 300 million olfactory cells. Trained dogs can warn diabetics of the threat of hypoglycaemia and epileptics of a seizure. They can tell whether someone has cancer by the air they exhale. Sally and Lexi can tell by a person's body odor whether or not they are carrying malaria parasites. The disease is still a big problem, especially in Africa and parts of Asia. 

Read more: Africa begins world's biggest anti-malaria vaccine campaign

Kids in Gambia, wearing malaria-detection stockings. (Durham University)

These children in Gambia were provided with special nylon stockings

Employing the sock test in Gambia

Around 600 Gambian children aged five to ten took part in a study conducted by the University of Durham, England.

"We went to the Gambia and we went to four schools at the end of the rainy season when Malaria is most common, and we collected samples of blood from 600 school children. And importantly for us, we gave each child a pair of socks to wear overnight or stockings. They are a bit like nylons, short nylon stockings", saidProfessor Steven Lindsay who led the study. 

The very personal smell of each child was then transferred to the stockings.

The researchers then vacuum-packed the worn stockings and sent them back to England. There they were held under the nose of the olfactory experts. The two dogs who were involved in the experiment correctly identified 70 percent of the infected children using the socks they wore.

"This is the first test for malaria parasites and the first parasitological disease," explained Lindsay. "I'm sure there is room to do it with other diseases as well."

Watch video 00:45

Malaria sniffer dog Sally

In order to differentiate between malaria-positive and malaria-negative socks, the children's blood samples were examined and assigned to the corresponding socks. Based on the blood samples, the scientists found that 30 of the 175 children tested were infected with Plasmodium falciparum, a malaria pathogen.

Sally and Lexi recognized the parasite infections at a very early stage without any blood tests and with only their fine noses. None of the children had actually developed the disease yet. But the parasites were already in their bodies and this was reflected in their socks. The earlier malaria is detected, the better the prognosis for treatment, and the sooner doctors can administer drugs. 

Read more: The most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases

Watch video 02:22

Mozambique: Malaria's tragic impact

For the dogs it's a game

"We had five stands. On each stand there was a little glass jar, which held a strip of sock. We took each sock and cut it into four bits," Lindsay explained.

The dogs walked along the line of containers and if one of the containers contained the sock of an infected child, the dog would report it.

"All in all, they were pretty good at doing that. In fact, they were better than the rapid diagnostic tests that we use for testing in clinics in Africa," Lindsay added. "They weren't perfect but they were pretty good."

Taking blood samples from the whole population at random to track down possible malaria infections is practically impossible. The situation is different when working with these canine olfactory specialists.

"The main difference is the blood tests are invasive so you have to take a finger prick. The dogs don't have to touch you, they can smell you," said Lindsay. The diagnosis takes place at a distance, so to speak, and there is no need for equipment. 

Lindsay is convinced that the use of dogs could become a quick and uncomplicated method to identify malaria in people who do not show symptoms but are still highly contagious.

Similar to drug detection dogs, the four-legged malaria experts could be used at airports, for example.

"Take, for example, South Africa where they've got really good malaria control in the country but they get thousands of cases each year and that is due to migrant workers coming across from Mozambique or surrounding countries, bringing the parasites with them. And these people are not sick, so 'Why should I take a test or take medicine when I'm not ill?' And then they can get bitten by a South African mosquito and they can transmit the disease again."

The four-legged sniffers could help reduce this danger.

  • Weißer Hai

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    11. Sharks / wolves

    People killed each year: around ten. Sharks and wolves scare many people. And there is no doubt that wolves and some shark species can kill you. But very few of them actually do. Each year there are only around ten deaths caused by either species throughout the world. You have a bigger chance of being killed by your toaster.

  • Asian lion

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    10. Lions / elephants

    People killed each year: around 100. That you could be killed by a lion doesn't seem far-fetched and it does happen. Perhaps more surprising is that your chances of falling victim to an elephant are just as high. The world's largest land animal can be quite aggressive and once it becomes enraged, it certainly has the mass and strength to be dangerous.

  • Hippopotamus

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    9. Hippopotamus

    People killed each year: around 500. There are countless children's toys in the shape of hippos and why wouldn't there be? They look cute with their puffy snouts and stocky builds. And they are herbivores. But don't let that fool you. They are territorial and quite aggressive and don't need provocation to come after you, so steer clear if you can.

  • Crocodile

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    8. Crocodiles

    People killed each year: around 1,000. Many people are probably just as scared of crocodiles as they are of sharks or lions and rightfully so. Crocodiles are carnivores and kill prey sometimes much larger than themselves including small hippos, water buffalo and, in the case of saltwater crocodiles, even sharks.

  • Tapeworms

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    7. Tapeworms

    People killed each year: around 2000. Tapeworms are parasitic flatworms that live in the digestive tracts of all sorts of vertebrates ranging from whales to mice, and humans as well. They usually find their way into our bodies as eggs or larvae via contaminated food. The infection can be treated with medication but the parasites still kill 200 times as many people as sharks do.

  • Ascaris lumbricoides

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    6. Ascaris roundworms

    People killed each year: around 2,500. Ascaris worms are another parasite contracted in a way similar to tapeworms. But they don't stay in the intestinal tract. Once the eggs hatch, they burrow through the gut wall, travel to the lungs, up the windpipe, are coughed up and swallowed again to return to the intestine where they grow into adults. Ascariasis affects around 1 billion people worldwide.

  • Tsetse fly

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    5. Freshwater snail (schistosomiasis) / Assasin bug (Chagas disease) / Tsetse fly (sleeping sickness)

    People killed each year: around 10,000. Tied in fifth place are three killers with a death toll of 10,000 each. Although to be fair, it's not the animals that are the killers here, but the parasites they carry. Schistosomiasis can be contracted from contaminated water, Chagas disease and sleeping sickness through insect bites. So make sure to bring bug repellant when you visit affected areas.

  • Dog on a beach

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    4. Dog (rabies)

    People killed each year: around 25,000. Rabies is a viral infection that can be contracted from many different animals but in countries where rabies is common among dogs, humans get it from them in 99 percent of cases. And rabies is sneaky. It can take months for symptoms to show and when they do, the disease is almost always fatal. The good news is that both dogs and humans can be vaccinated.

  • Cobra

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    3. Snakes

    People killed each year: around 50,000. Yes: In case of doubt, steer clear of snakes. Many species aren't deadly, some aren't venomous at all but there are enough deadly snakes to make these reptiles the world's third biggest killer.

  • The ruins of the city of Grosny

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    2. Humans

    People killed each year: around 475,000. Yes, we made the list, too. After all, we are incredibly creative when it comes to finding ways to kill each other. This earns us the sad honor of second place amongst the killers of man.

  • Anopheles mosquito

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    1. Mosquitoes

    People killed each year: around 725,000. In places like Germany, they are just a nuisance, elsewhere they can be harbingers of death. And again it is the diseases they carry, not the animals themselves that kill. Malaria alone kills about 600,000 people a year. Dengue fever, yellow fever and encephalitis are transmitted by mosquitoes too, making the tiny insects the world's biggest killers.


