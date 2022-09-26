Call for participants – training for female journalists in Iraq

DW Akademie is offering trainings on the following topics:

• Core journalistic skills (one week local training in 2022)

• Trauma prevention

• Specialization in data journalism or AI driven journalism or fact-checking (12 week

online course in 2023 – at least 10 hours a week of your time needed)

A selected team of journalists, data scientists, journalists, coding, and fact checking

specialists will train and coach you in this exiting course. The course language is Arabic. In case of English speaking tutors, translation will be provided.

What to expect from us?

A carefully designed off- and online course plus additional coaching sessions.

Length of course: 5-7 days on the ground in 2022, 12 weeks online in 2023.

Home assignments in 2023: weekly, following the online sessions.

Coaching: individual coaching by our experts, once a week.

Course language: Arabic, in case of English speaking trainers, translation into Arabic will be provided.

What do we expect from you?

Your time and dedication: participants are expected to invest a minimum of 10 hours every week in 2023. In 2022 they are expected to take part in a 5 – 7 days course in Erbil.

You should have proven journalistic experience. To receive the certificate we expect you to take part in the attendance course and in at least 90% of the E-Workshops and to finish at least 80% of your home assignments.

What does it cost?

The course is free of any charges. We will be able to help you with good internet should you need it.

Please use this form to apply:

English version

Arabic version



If you have questions about submitting this request form or inquiries, please contact us under dw-akademie.iraq@dw.com.

The deadline for submission of request forms is Saturday, 1st October 2022