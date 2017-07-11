California: Deadly stabbing at San Jose church

Authorities have confirmed that at least two people are dead and several more wounded following a stabbing at Grace Baptist church in San Jose, California.
Two people died in a stabbing at a church in California on Sunday, San Jose officials said. Several more people are receiving treatment for serious injuries.
The mayor of San Jose tweeted that police had arrested a suspect. However, he later deleted the tweet, saying that police would be releasing a statement shortly.
No services were being conducted at the time of the stabbing.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as developments happen
mvb/rt (dpa, AP)