 California: Deadly stabbing at San Jose church | News | DW | 23.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

California: Deadly stabbing at San Jose church

Authorities have confirmed that at least two people are dead and several more wounded following a stabbing at Grace Baptist church in San Jose, California.

Breaking News

Two people died in a stabbing at a church in California on Sunday, San Jose officials said. Several more people are receiving treatment for serious injuries. 

The mayor of San Jose tweeted that police had arrested a suspect. However, he later deleted the tweet, saying that police would be releasing a statement shortly. 

No services were being conducted at the time of the stabbing. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as developments happen

mvb/rt (dpa, AP)

Advertisement