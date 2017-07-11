Buzz Aldrin's moon jacket fetches sky-high sum at auction

New York auction house Sotheby's on Wednesday announced that the jacket that Buzz Aldrin wore for the first moon landing had sold for $2,772,500 (about €2,730,000).

The item was an Inflight Coverall Jacket that Aldrin wore aboardthe Apollo 11 mission that saw him walk on the lunar surface along with fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong.

Buyer to stay secret

The white jacket features Aldrin's name on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem and a US flag on the left shoulder. It is one of several items from Aldrin's personal collection that Aldrin, now 92 years old, had offered for sale.

Sotheby's said the garment was made of a fire-resistant material known as Beta cloth, which NASA incorporated in spacesuits as a response to the fire that killed three astronauts on the Apollo 1 mission in 1967.

The winning bidder, who took part in the auction by phone, has not been identified by Sotheby's.

The auction house said the buyer had outlasted several others in a relatively lengthy bidding session.

"The exceptionally rare garment was chased by multiple bidders for almost 10 minutes before selling to a bidder on the phone," Sotheby's said in a statement.

Why was the jacket being sold?

Aldrin, who is the last surviving member of the first manned mission to land on the moon, explained he had worn the jacket while flying to and from the moon.

"After deep consideration, the time felt right to share these items with the world, which for many are symbols of a historical moment, but for me have always remained personal mementos of a life dedicated to science and exploration," Aldrin said in a statement last week.

"I wore this Inflight Coverall Jacket... in the Command Module Columbia, on our historic journey to the Moon and back home again during the Apollo 11 mission," Aldrin said.

The spacesuit he wore while actually walking with Armstrong on the moon's Sea of Tranquility is in the National Air and Space Museum's collections in Washington.

Aldrin and Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969. Also aboard the mission was Michael Collins, who flew the command module Columbia around the moon while his crewmates made the landing.

Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing "One small step for [a] man" (July 20, 1969) One of the first footsteps on the moon. Walking on its surface, Neil Armstrong uttered one of the most famous quotes of all: "That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind." How and when he came up with this sentence himself, and whether he forgot a (relatively important) vocal ⁠— the 'a' ⁠— is still being discussed today.

Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing Here we go (July 16, 1969) But lets go back: From the control room of the Kennedy Space Flight Center (KSC), the director of the Apollo program, Samuel C. Phillips, monitors the activities before the launch. Apollo 11, the first lunar landing mission, was launched on July 16, 1969 with a Saturn V launch vehicle. On board the spacecraft: Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins.

Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing Space TV (July 16, 1969) These three were among the thousands of people camping on beaches and streets next to the Kennedy Space Center, NASA's spaceport in Florida, to follow the launch of the Apollo at close range. About one million people visited the space area to see the historic flight.

Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing Lights, camera, action, lift-off! (July 16, 1969) But not only thousands of excited people were present, also thousands of journalists reported on the launch of the Apollo 11 mission. A total of 3497 journalists were officially registered, all of them gathered at the press area of the Kennedy Space Flight Center (KSC). The rocket took off on July 16, 1969.

Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing So close (July 21, 1969) This photo was taken by Michael Collins. You can see the lunar module Eagle returning from the moon, behind it the moon itself and on its horizon the earth. While Armstrong and Aldrin were the first humans to step foot on the moon, Collins maintained his position in the Columbia Command Modul. He orbited the Moon alone for 21.5 hours.

Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing Teamwork (July 20, 1969) In a NASA statement in 2009 Collins said, "I feel very much a part of what is taking place on the lunar surface. I know that I would be a liar or a fool if I said that I have the best of the three Apollo 11 seats, but I can say with truth and equanimity that I am perfectly satisfied with the one I have."

Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing "The eagle has landed!" but... (July 20, 1969, 20:17:58 UTC) On July 20, 1969 at 20:17:58 UTC, Neil Armstrong transmitted briefly: "The eagle has landed!". But it still took some time until the two of them actually stepped on the moon. First of all, the flight back had to be prepared. On July 21 at 2:56:20 UTC the big moment finally arrived: Neil Armstrong stepped onto the lunar surface.

Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing Sample No. 10003 (July 27, 1969) During 2.5 hours of surface exploration, Armstrong and Aldrin collected 47 pounds of lunar surface material that they brought back to Earth. This small chunk is part of it. During the six Apollo excursions, 2415 samples were collected, almost 400 kilograms. The collected works and their descriptions are listed in the "Lunar Sample and Photo Catalog".

Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing Odd astro imports Not only samples were collected, but all kinds of stuff was left behind. This brooch by Neil Armstrong is one of the more symbolic objects. The olive branch (less than half a foot in length) represents peace. But you can also stumble over golf balls, a family photo with camera, works by Andy Warhol or a falcon feather. Oh, and beware of astronaut excrement.

Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing Back to earth (July 24, 1969, 4:50 pm UTC) The crew landed safely in the Pacific ocean, about 812 nautical miles southwest of Hawaii and 12 nautical miles from the USS Hornet. After their arrival, the astronauts had to fill out a customs form and declare their moon rock. When asked for their disease exposure status, they wrote: "to be determined". They were transported in a quarantine trailer where they were isolated for 21 days.

Apollo 11: Memories of the first moon landing Superstars in spacesuits (September 23, 1969) Well, obviously the astronauts of the Apollo 11 mission don't wear space suits here, but sombreros and ponchos. Fiesta Mexikana! A 45-day tour following the space mission took the astronauts to 24 countries and 27 cities. The US wanted to emphasize their willingness to share their space knowledge. The astronauts were celebrated like superstars like here in Mexico City. Author: Hannah Fuchs



