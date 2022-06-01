Business Journalists 4 Change: DW Akademie is recruiting trainers in Iraq

The program promotes leading Iraqi business journalists and qualifies them to report on initiatives to reform the country’s economy.

Project: Business Journalists 4Change, part of GIZ PSD Project

Project: Business Journalists 4Change, part of GIZ PSD Project Commissioned by: German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and co-funded by the European Union (EU)

Commissioned by: German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and co-funded by the European Union (EU) Implemented by: DW Akademie

Implemented by: DW Akademie Location: Bagdad and Erbil

Location: Bagdad and Erbil Project duration: 1.06.2022 -31.05.2023

A group of 12 leading Iraqi business journalists is selected to join the program consisting of 5 modules. The training will focus on economic journalism and the approach of Solutions Journalism/Constructive Journalism. In a first step, the participants will be encouraged t0 express their needs and challenges in a needs assessment. The training plan will then be adapted accordingly as far as possible. DW Akademie offers 5 modules of three days each on: specific economic issues, constructive journalism, new forms of content creation (e.g. data visualization, data journalism) and a TTT-training.

The participants will meet as a group in person for the training sessions, which will be led by two trainers. Experts (e.g. mobile reportingon the Iraqi economy, Solutions Journalism or data visualization) will attend virtually. In the course of the program, the participants will create reports/productions applying their new skills as a practical part of the training. The production processes will be closely accompanied by coaches. Each participant who successfully submits a production by the end of the program receives a remuneration. The program also includes opportunities for networking (offline and online through social media groups).

The training sessions and the exchange with coaches and colleagues will enable the participating journalists to produce more accurate and insightful reports that more successfully engage the public in economic journalism and discuss suitable options for economic reform in Iraq.

Trainer’s profile:

Journalism and training experience and demonstrated expertise in Media Management, Constructive Journalism or Conflict Sensitive Journalism.

Experience in Training of Trainers (ToT) design and delivery.

the ability to work as a trainer team.

Knowledge about Human Centered Design Principle.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Experience in conducting training sessions, also online, on the chosen topic.

Extensive knowledge of the media development sector.

Expertise in the Iraqi media landscape.

Excellentinterpersonal communication skills including experience of facilitation of training sessions and workshops.

Excellent communication and written skills in English and Arabic or Kurdish.

Deadline and submission of expression of interest

We look forward to receiving your application - expression of interest (EoI), which should include the following materials:

Cover letter: A summarized description and the intended methodology highlighting how your skills and experience makes you suitable for this training, including any methodological, analytical considerations as well as other aspects you deem relevant for the successful conduct of this review.

Curriculum vitae (highlighting work experience and qualifications relevant to this assignment).

An overview of your training topics

Daily fee rate (eight working hours).

DW Akademie invites interested trainers to submit the documents by 15th August 2022, 23:59.

Please find the full Terms of Reference (ToR) and details for applying below.