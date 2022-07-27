 Business Beyond: How US corporations try to stop a resurgence of labor unions | Business News - The Latest financial, market & economic news | DW | 06.10.2022

Business

Business Beyond: How US corporations try to stop a resurgence of labor unions

Are we seeing the US labor rights movement’s David and Goliath moment?

USA Rechte für die Amazon Mitarbeiter, Christian Smalls

 A rising wave of social inequality, brought into stark relief by crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, has pushed workers for megacorporations around the world to campaign for more rights. We look at how the global labor landscape is changing, especially in the United States, as more workers move to unionize.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 11.10.2022 – 16:45 UTC
TUE 11.10.2022 – 23:15 UTC
WED 12.10.2022 – 03:15 UTC
WED 12.10.2022 – 06:15 UTC
WED 12.10.2022 – 13:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4


DW Deutsch+

WED 12.10.2022 – 06:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Related content

Union organizer Christian Smalls (C) celebrates as he speaks following the April 1, 2022, vote for the unionization of the Amazon Staten Island warehouse in New York. - Amazon workers in New York voted Friday to establish the first US union at the e-commerce giant, a milestone for a company that has steadfastly opposed organized labor in its massive workforce. Employees at the Staten Island JFK8 warehouse voted 2,654 to 2,131 in support of the unionizing drive, according to a tally of ballots from the National Labor Relations Board. (Photo by Andrea RENAULT / AFP) (Photo by ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

United States sees revival of labor movement 27.07.2022

After years of decline, the US labor movement is experiencing a resurgence, with workers increasingly organizing and union membership growing.

June 18, 2022, Chicago, Illinois, United States: Audience members react as labor leader Sean OÃ­Brien, president of Teamsters labor union, speaks during the Labor Notes conference, in Chicago. (Credit Image: © Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Labor Notes 2022: US workers are pushing unions into the mainstream 22.06.2022

After decades in a rut, the US labor movement appears to be reinvigorated. At the Labor Notes conference in Chicago, labor leaders wanted to ensure it's a true upsurge and not just a blip, as Teddy Ostrow reports.

30.10.2021, Luftfahrt. Lufthansa Maschine am Frankfurter Flughafen Fraport.

German union calls for Lufthansa ground staff to strike 25.07.2022

The all-day strike on Wednesday is expected to cause flight cancellations and delays — adding to the travel chaos that has plagued German airports this summer.