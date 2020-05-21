 Burundi: President Pierre Nkurunziza dies at age 55 | News | DW | 09.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Burundi: President Pierre Nkurunziza dies at age 55

Burundi's government announced the "unexpected death" of the president, saying that he had died following cardiac arrest. Nkurunziza had been president of the smaller neighbor to the DRC, Uganda and Tanzania since 2005.

Burundi’s incumbent president Pierre Nkurunziza raises his fist as he reacts to supporters during the last campaign rally of the candidate of the ruling party the National Council for the Defense of Democracy - Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), in Bujumbura, on May 16, 2020, ahead of Burundi's presidential and general elections scheduled for May 20, 2020. (AFP)

"The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi... following cardiac arrest on June 8, 2020," the government said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Change of presidents was already pending

Nkurunziza's death comes just weeks before he was due to step down following Evariste Ndayishimiye's electoral victory last month — in a vote the sitting president did not contest.

Nkurunziza assumed power on August 26, 2005 and was reelected in 2010 with more than 91% of the vote, albeit with the opposition boycotting the election.

He won a controversial third term in 2015 that led to conflict and hundreds of deaths in Burundi as supporters and opponents argued over whether he was entitled to seek a third term. 

In 2018, he said he would not seek a fourth term in May's election.

Nkurunziza was also in power when Burundi became the first country in the world to withdraw from the International Criminal Court having previously been a ratified member. 

Burundi's government has declared a week of mourning.

jsi/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Related content

Burundi holds peaceful election despite fraud allegation 21.05.2020

Votes are being counted in the landmark election of a successor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has ruled the country for 15 years. The day passed peacefully; however, shortly after polls closed, the main opposition party accused authorities of vote-rigging. There were few independent observers on election day.

Coronavirus - Präsidentschaftswahl in Burundi

Burundians vote despite coronavirus outbreak 20.05.2020

Burundians have voted in a tense election to replace long-ruling President Pierre Nkurunziza amid a social media blackout. The elections proceeded despite an outbreak of coronavirus in the East African nation.

Coronavirus - Präsidentschaftswahl in Burundi

OHCRC: Burundi's elections aren't 'credible and free' 20.05.2020

As Burundi holds elections, the UN's human rights body says the country fails to meet conditions for free and credible polls. In a DW interview, Doudou Diene from OHCRC cites Burundi's history of human rights abuses.

Advertisement