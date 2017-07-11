Burkina Faso incumbent Kabore wins presidential election, preliminary results show

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore won 58% of the vote to remain as president of Burkina Faso, the National Independent Electoral Commission announced on Thursday.

Kabore, who became president of the west African nation in 2015, beat out 12 opponents in the first round, receiving 1.6 million out of 3 million votes cast.

The landslide victory removes the need for a runoff ballot, which his opponent were hoping for.

Many opposition figures decried the election as marred by bribery and irregularities, but independent commentators say the election was the most open for years. Because of unrest caused largely by jihadi insurgents from neighboring Mali, polling stations were unable to open in at least one fifth of the country.

The election took place on Sunday. Pro-Kabore candidates say that issues with polling stations affected all candidates equally.

A woman walks past ballot boxes in Burkina Faso

Build back better

In victory remarks, Kabore attempted to present a unified Burkina Faso.

"We are all Burkinabe, seeking to build a better Burkina Faso together," he said.

"It is a victory and we do have joy in our hearts, but there is also a major responsibility — that of being the president of all Burkinabe, without exception."

Kabore, 63, has been under fire for what critics say has been a lackluster response to the 5-year-old jihadist insurgency that has rolled in from Mali.

