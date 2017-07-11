Burkina Faso braces for election results

With less than 5% of the votes counted after Burkina Faso's election, incumbent President Roch Kabore was leading the race on Tuesday, according to the country's electoral commission. Sunday's poll was widely seen as the country's most democratic and competitive to date, with 13 candidates vying for the presidency, including one woman.

But voting was overshadowed by the threat of Islamist violence. The electoral commission admitted that around 350,000 of the 6.5 million voters were unable to cast their ballots due to security threats, particularly in the country's East and the North regions.

The cost of cheap clothes From rags to riches The idea of farming seems today more abstract than ever before. Jost Franko's latest photo essay brings this distant world back to our reality, in which the ridiculous price of garments is paid by workers living in dire conditions. Pictured here is a relative of Issa Gira (67) from Burkina Faso, who's been growing cotton for 30 years, but still earns less than a dollar a day.

The cost of cheap clothes Weight control After the crop is harvested, farmers just like these two in Burkina Faso have to bring the cotton to the collection centers in nearby villages. Just before the market day, farmers help each other press the cotton into a huge, hard mass so they're able to weigh their loads. "No one really cares about farming, the first part of the supply chain," says Franko.

The cost of cheap clothes The golden lining Cotton farming gives work to more than four million people in Burkina Faso, and it is its second-most-valuable resource after gold. Sofitex is one of the three companies in the country that buys cotton from farmers and provides loans to cultivators, and it exports around 540,000 tons of cotton annually. Local farmers are seen here loading cotton into one of the many Sofitex containers.

The cost of cheap clothes Work-life imbalance "Due to western cotton subsidies, which are creating a dumping effect, poor countries are in a huge loss," says Franko. In his opinion, the production of cotton and garments in third-world countries is just another form of colonialism. "Small workshops sometimes take subcontracted work for larger companies. The rent is expensive for most workers, so they sleep in the factories," he adds.

The cost of cheap clothes A princess' dress or a cushion? In this photo, garment workers cut the textile in a factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the heart of the global cheap clothing industry. They earn 2.20 euros ($2.36) a day on average. Companies like H&M, Walt Disney or Lidl have their garments and home textile lines produced in the Dhaka region, which made the headlines in 2013 when the Rana Plaza sweatshop building collapsed, killing 1,129 workers.

The cost of cheap clothes The other side of the EU "It's hard to talk about fair conditions even when it comes to expensive, high-fashion labels," Franko claims, describing this photo of Romanian garment workers. "The state of the garment factories in Romania is much better compared to most Asian and African countries, but wages are still extremely low, not exceeding 200 euros a month, which is worse than in China. And this is the EU!"

The cost of cheap clothes Last season's styles Although the fashion industry has been stagnating trend-wise recently, which has made more styles trans-seasonal, more than 80 billion pieces of clothing are purchased every year worldwide. But the low quality and purchase cost make the clothes disposable. In the US alone, more than 15 million tons of used textile waste is generated annually.

The cost of cheap clothes Get the London look "The history of cotton is indeed a dark one, and in my eyes, the issues surrounding the cotton trade have never ended," states Franko. Although much has been written and spoken about the invisible and destructive line of the clothing industry, customers seem to be immune: "I guess it's easier to turn a blind eye to it. Those issues are structural, and don't have to do only with garments." Author: Jan Tomes



Insecurity stokes resentment

The prevailing insecurity and the state's lack of effective response have led many Burkinabe to take the law into their own hands, thereby eroding its model of religious and ethnic coexistence.

In Nioko 1, a suburb of the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou, 20 dusty mopeds and a few bicycles stood close together in a shed secured by a heavy metal door and iron chains. The vehicles were stolen property recovered by thieves from the self-defense militia Koglweogo, according to the group's leader Jean Kabore, who proudly suggested that the owners could now come forward and pick up their stuff.

Motorcycles allegedly recovered from thieves by the self-defense militia Koglweogo

But the time when they stored large quantities of recovered items are long past.

"We have been active for six years now. It has become much safer, and the criminals have long since moved elsewhere," said the president of the Koglweogo group. The name means "guardian of the forest" in More, the language of the Mossi.

The Koglweogo are one of many self-defense militias in the country of 20.8 million inhabitants. They are recognized by the authorities, which means that the state has long since given up on its monopoly on the use of force.

Read more: Burkina Faso: HRW suspects extrajudicial killings of 180 men

Fear of self-defense militias

The situation is not to everybody's liking. Issa Diallo, president of the national commission of the Fulani language, said his people were afraid of the self-defense militias.

"Those who live in the rural areas sleep poorly or not at all," Diallo told DW. He accused the militias of operating outside the legal system and of brutality against other ethnic groups.

The Koglweogo are considered to be a coalition of the Mossi. This is rejected by the regional group of Nioko 1, which maintains that its members come from all ethnic groups and provide protection for churches and mosques.

Militia leader Jean Kabore admits that mistrust is growing

The situation has led to growing mistrust between ethnic groups. "In the North, for example, a Fulani, a male Fulani, cannot walk alone. He would never come back," Diallo said. According to information from Human Rights Watch (HRW), Fulani were massacred by the army in the city of Djibo.

Fulanis are often accused of being members of the Malian terror movement Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam (JNIM), since the movement's leader, Amadou Kouffa, belongs to their ethnic group.

JNIM has also been active in the northwest of Burkina Faso for several years. According to Diallo, the authorities will not make an effort to combat this dangerous stigmatization.

The fairy tale of peaceful coexistence

No matter whom you talk to in Burkina Faso, everyone agrees that trust is lost. People no longer like to let strangers into their homes. The fear that they carry explosives in their pockets. Miphal Ousmane Lankoande, executive secretary of the civil society movement Balai Citoyen (Citizen Broom) and a sociologist, stressed that actions by what he called "external forces" are causing panic among the population.

This hits Burkina Faso all the harder because the country has long been regarded throughout West Africa as a model of stability and consensual coexistence. Deeply divided Nigerians, for example, have often looked to Burkina Faso with something akin to admiration.

Lankoande said this is but a myth: "In the history of Burkina Faso there have been fratricidal wars and ethnic conflicts." Differences could ever only be overcome through oral agreements, he added.

In any case, the idea of a everlasting peace is not really helpful. "Young people, in particular, assume that we have lost something." It would be much more useful to convey the notion that the population had struggles to be reconciled over and over again, Lankoande told DW.

Activist Miphal Ousmane Lankoande calls peaceful coexistence in Burkina Faso a "myth"

The search for improvement

There are initiatives striving for reconciliation in this way. Issa Diallo, however, no longer believes in large conferences. Their results are hardly ever implemented ans sometimes not even acknowledged, he said, pointing out that incipient terrorism was already being discussed ten years ago.

Lac of progress cannot be ascribed to a dearth of resources: "Several donors have made available a lot of money to restore social peace. But nothing has changed. One must therefore conclude that the meetings are pointless. Things would not be any worse than they are without them." In Diallo's opinion, the law needs to be enforced.

Back in Nioko 1, however, Jean Kabore believes a national dialogue could be fruitful. "It would be a good thing," he thinks, "it could bring many people together. In the end, a dialogue would also bring us peace."

This article was adapted from German