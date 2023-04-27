Burkina Faso: 33 soldiers killed by militants, says army

The military said in a statement at least 33 soldiers died when a contingent of troops were attacked by suspected armed terrorist groups in eastern Burkina Faso.

Suspected armed terrorist groups killed at least 33 soldiers in eastern Burkina Faso on Thursday, the army said in a statement.

12 soldiers were injured in the attack, which was described as "complex, large-scale attack" by the army.

The army said its troops "neutralized at least 40 terrorists before the arrival of reinforcements." Those wounded were being treated by health services, the military added.

The West African nation has been in the grip of an jihadist insurgency with government forces battling groups linked to al-Qaida and the so-called "Islamic State" group for seven years.

Thousands of people have been killed in the fighting which has also displaced two million people and divided the country.

Military junta accused of killings

The armed forces of Burkina Faso meanwhile have have been accused of extrajudicial killings, with the military leadership launching an investigation into allegations of human rights abuses by security forces earlier this month.

Three days ago, men in military uniforms killed around 60 civilians in northern Burkina Faso, while the UN estimates that civilian death toll to be around 150.

Since Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in a coup in September, extrajudicial killings of civilians have increased, according to rights groups.

The country saw two coups last year and about half the country lies outside of government control.

