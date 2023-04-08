  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Easter
Burkina Faso soldiers patrol aboard a pick-up truck on a barren road
There were concerns that France's Burkina Faso withdrawal would lead to a resurgence of jihadist insurgence in the areaImage: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP
ConflictsBurkina Faso

Burkina Faso: Dozens dead in suspected terrorist attack

8 minutes ago

Officials have decried the "despicable and barbaric attack," but did not immediately say who was behind it. The West African country has been fighting militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group since 2013.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PqKC

At least 44 civilians were killed by terrorist groups in northeastern Burkina Faso, a regional governor said on Saturday.

Rodolphe Sorgho, the lieutenant governor of the Sahel region, decried  "this despicable and barbaric attack" in the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi in northeast Burkina Faso. The gunmen killed 31 in Kourakou and 13 in Tondobi, and more people are wounded, according to the official.

The Burkina Faso military fought the group, and "actions to stabilize the area are under way," he added.

A resident of Kourakou told the AFP news agency that "a large number of terrorists burst into the village."

"All night long, we heard gunfire. It was on Friday morning that we saw that there were several dozen dead," he added.

Sahel - Inside the resistance

Burkina Faso, which witnessed two coups last year, become the epicenter of the security crisis last year in the Sahel.

The more recent coup, in September, put Ibrahim Traore in charge. Traore claimed the military takeover was necessary to counter the country's jihadist insurgency.

France supported the fight against Islamic insurgency in West Africa since 2013 and in Burkinabe soil since 2018. However, deterioration of relations between countries following the September military takeover saw French troops exit the country earlier this year at Ouagadougou's request.

rm/dj (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People with banners, most prominently in the photo with letters 'Support peace, Stop Weapons,' march in Munich

Ukraine updates: Easter rallies in Germany call for peace

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nearly 200,000 Zimbabweans face deportation from South Africa as the government cancels their residency permits.

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

Society21 hours ago04:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

Moj logo on the App Store displayed on a phone screen

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Digital World20 hours ago01:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

A smartphone screen showing many images of pornographic content, blurred

Online pornography messes up the minds of minors: experts

Online pornography messes up the minds of minors: experts

Society3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Four women stand in a row wearing the traditional sack head covering of a Holy Week float-bearer.

Spain's female float bearers shake up Holy Week gender roles

Spain's female float bearers shake up Holy Week gender roles

Culture3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A view of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive hydropower plant on the River Nile

Ethiopia's GERD dam: A potential boon for all, experts say

Ethiopia's GERD dam: A potential boon for all, experts say

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Authorities search for victims in Akwesasne, Quebec on March 31

Why are undocumented Gujaratis migrating to the US?

Why are undocumented Gujaratis migrating to the US?

PoliticsApril 7, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Leah Williamson and Mary Earps hold the Finalissima trophy aloft

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

SportsApril 7, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage