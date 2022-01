Bayern Munich – Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting & Bouna Sarr

The Bundesliga leaders are without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (pictured) and Bouna Sarr due to the AFCON. The duo play for two of the tournament favorites and could be away for up to four weeks. Hosts Cameroon have won the title five times and hope to win it for the first time on home soil with Choupo-Moting’s help. Senegal are chasing their first title ever with Sarr.