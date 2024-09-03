  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATOUkraineIsrael-Hamas war
ReligionBrazil

Brazil's Evangelicals on the march

March 9, 2024

Evangelical churches are growing fast in Brazil, often filling a void left by the Catholic church and the state.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dKfI

In Brazil the evangelicals are known for looking after poor and marginalized communities. But even in the wealthier districts of the megacity Rio de Janeiro the Bible-thumping Pentecostals are on the march, gaining more followers by the day. In recent years they've become an important factor in Brazil's politics, looking to impose their conservative values on society as a whole. Meanwhile, church leaders have been accused of profiteering, since faithful followers are told to donate ten percent of their income to the church. A report by Bianca Kopsch.

Skip next section More on Religion from around the world

More on Religion from around the world

Nigerian pastor TB Joshua speaks during a New Year's memorial service in 2014

Can faith and justice coexist in African churches?

African pastors have been accused of abuse, graft and murder. Will there be justice for their victims?
ReligionJanuary 22, 202402:56 min
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Prophets for Profit.

Africa's dark realm of fake prophets

New allegations of abuse against TB Joshua have revived fears of crimes within Africa's dark world of fake prophets.
ReligionJanuary 10, 202405:37 min
DW Videostill | "Is the unity of the Anglican Church at risk over homosexuality? "

Is Anglican Church unity at risk over homosexuality?

DW speaks to Elias Bongmba, theologian at Rice University in Houston, Texas.
ReligionMarch 4, 202306:13 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter