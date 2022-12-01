  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
mudslide on a highway and a truck rolled over
The landslide hit the BR-376 highway in the city of Guaratuba on Monday after days of continuous torrential rainsImage: Santa Catarina Fire Department/AFP
ClimateBrazil

Brazil: Two dead, dozens missing as landslide hits highway

9 minutes ago

The rescue teams are continuing their search operations amid bad weather and the likelihood of more landslides. At least six people have been rescued so far.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KJnU

Dozens of people were missing after a landslide hit a coastal highway in the Brazilian state of Parana. Two people died while rescue teams were able to pull out six people alive from the mud.

The landslide hit the BR-376 highway in the city of Guaratuba on Monday after days of continuous torrential rains.

Emergency services released images that show a section of the highway also got swept away in the massive smear of mud. About 20 cars and trucks were also swept away, authorities said on Wednesday.

The mayor of the coastal town of Guaratuba was among the six people rescued by the team.

"It was horrible. The mountain just fell on top of us. It swept away every last car. We're only alive by the grace of God," the mayor, Roberto Justus, said in a video posted on social media.

Brazil puts economy over the rain forest

Rescue operations underway

Despite the bad weather, a rescue team, including 54 firefighters and specialists, continued its search operations on Wednesday.

Expressing their concerns, the rescue workers, who are using drones with heat-detecting cameras in hopes of finding survivors, said that the bad weather and remote location are making their search effort difficult.

"It's hard to know the exact number of victims. A vehicle could have one to five people inside. We're working with an estimate of 30 to 50 people missing," local emergency response chief Manoel Vasco said.

"Fifty-four firefighters have been working non-stop for more than 35 hours," the Parana state security authority said in a statement on Wednesday while also expressing his concerns regarding further landslides. 

Risks of more landslides

The occurrence of deadly landslides is quite frequent in Brazil.

INMET, Brazil's national weather service, issued heavy rain warnings for multiple states.

"The teams are working around the clock," Vasco said on Wednesday. "The situation in the area, which is already at risk, is likely to worsen in the coming days if it continues like this.''

mf/sms (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

View taken from a Danish F-16 interceptor of the Nord Stream 2 gas leak just south of Dueodde, Denmark, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Germany, Norway seek NATO role in undersea infrastructure

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman carries a yellow container of water on her head in a parched landscape

Protecting Kenya's precious water

Protecting Kenya's precious water

Nature and Environment12 hours ago02:20 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves his hand

Can India live up to the G20 presidency hype?

Can India live up to the G20 presidency hype?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deportee being led onto a plane

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Human Rights18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Refugees warm themselves at a fire on the bank of the Evros River, Edirne, Turkey, March 3, 2020

Mystery around alleged death of girl on Greek-Turkish border

Mystery around alleged death of girl on Greek-Turkish border

Migration18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian Coptic Christian human rights activist Patrick Zaki on the street with his mobile phone

Egyptian activists silenced with yearslong legal battles

Egyptian activists silenced with yearslong legal battles

Politics13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

French President Emmanuel Macron whispers into US counterpart Joe Biden's year; the two presidents are touching each other on the shoulder and upper back

France and the US: Macron aims to show European unity

France and the US: Macron aims to show European unity

Politics21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and Environment19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage