Brazil heat wave hits record temperatures: Rio at 62°C
Brazil is experiencing a severe heat wave, with Rio de Janeiro recording perceived temperatures reaching a staggering 62 degrees Celsius. This gallery captures the intensity of the heat across the nation.
Avoid the sun, drink plenty of water
The city council of Rio de Janeiro has called on its residents to stay out of the sun as much as possible and to drink plenty of water. Shortly before sunset, many Cariocas, as residents of Rio de Janeiro are known, try to cool down by taking a dip in the sea.
Water games for young and old
During another heat wave last November, Brazil's meteorologists recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius, with the perceived temperature as high as 58 degrees (136 Fahrenheit). Back then, the National Meteorological Institute classified the situation in 15 states and the federal district around the capital, Brasilia, as "very dangerous."
Relaxing in the pool
According to the weather service, a perceived temperature of 62.3 degrees Celsius (144 Fahrenheit) was measured in Rio's western Guaratiba district on Sunday, the highest temperature since records began in 2014. The actual temperature in Rio de Janeiro on that day was 42 degrees. Cooling off in the pool was just the thing.
Out and about despite the heat
Perceived temperature describes how a person's actually feels the temperature, which depends not only on the actual air temperature but also on other influences such as humidity and wind. On Rio's world-famous Copacabana Beach, people have been trying to enjoy themselves despite the sweltering heat.
Crowded water fountains
Temperatures have also shot up in the metropolis of Sao Paulo. Many visitors to Museu Paulista, a popular history museum, have taken the chance to refresh themselves at one of several nearby water fountains.
Place of refuge
Like little ants, the Paulistas — Sao Paulo residents — flock to the city's numerous swimming pools. With an average daily maximum temperature of 28 degrees, Sao Paulo is considered as one of the country's cooler regions.
Heated ministerial conference
Even President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is sweating. At a ministerial conference in Brasilia on Monday, Lula was suffering from the heat just like everyone else. The good news: from Wednesday, temperatures were expected to finally ease, with rain in the forecast for the coming days.