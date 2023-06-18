  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
CatastropheBrazil

Brazil: 11 killed by severe storm, 20 others missing

3 minutes ago

A severe weather system has battered southern Brazil leaving at least 11 people dead while searches are being taking place for 20 others who are missing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SjI3
An aerial view shows damage and floods due to heavy rains in Caraa
The town of Caraa, which is home to more than 8,000 people, was among the worst hit Image: Mauricio Tonetto/Palacio Piratini/REUTERS

A cyclone has left at least eleven people dead in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, authorities said on Saturday.

"According to the state branch of Protection and Civil Defense, 11 people died from the effects of the cyclone," the government of Rio Grande do Sul state said in a statement.

Governor Eduardo Leite said that a 4-month-old baby was among those killed.

Helicopter searches are being conducted for 20 people who have been reported missing amid torrential rain caused by the storm.

Deaths were reported in seven cities, the governor said.

"This first moment, since Thursday night until now, is especially to protect human lives, support and rescue people," Leite told the media at a briefing on Saturday with other authorities.

Thousands evacuated

The town of Caraa, which is home to more than 8,000 people, was among the worst hit with heavy flooding being reported.

"The situation in Caraa deeply worries us. It is essential that we can, in an organized way, quickly map the main affected areas and identify the people who need support," Leite said.

An aerial view shows floods due to heavy rains in Caraa.
An aerial view shows floods due to heavy rains in Caraa.Image: Mauricio Tonetto/Palacio Piratini/REUTERS

Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in a total of 40 municipalities of Rio Grande do Sul, according to the Civil Defense, LUSA news agency reported.

Several roads in the state continue to be blocked and flights to Rio Grande do Sul's main cities were canceled all through Friday. 

Power outages were reported across the state.

Meanwhile, Maquine, a municipality on the eastern coast, had received around a foot of rain.

Many residents from the affected areas have taken refuge in outdoor sports facilities in their towns.

Authorities have also issued landslide warnings in several areas.

Cyclone Mocha may have claimed many lives in Myanmar

dvv/kb (AFP, AP, Reuters)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Antony Blinken in Beijing

China: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lands in Beijing

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of basketball players do exercises at a training center as their coach watches on

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

Sports16 minutes ago7 images
More from Africa

Asia

Woman stocks public toilet with sanitary towels

Infana Zargar: The Kashmiri on a menstrual pad mission

Infana Zargar: The Kashmiri on a menstrual pad mission

Society33 minutes ago02:26 min
More from Asia

Germany

Man with smoke coming out of his mouth, a motorcycle behind him

How 'toxic' are men in Germany?

How 'toxic' are men in Germany?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People hold a banner reading, "EU-Hellenic Coast Guard-Frontex: Murders."

Greek coast guard criticized for failing to help

Greek coast guard criticized for failing to help

Migration21 hours ago01:46 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A photo collage of the 10 Bahai women executed by Iranian authorities in 1983 because of their faith

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

Society15 hours ago
More from Middle East

Latin America

Flamengo fan facing backward with his hand in his mouth

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

SoccerJune 16, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage