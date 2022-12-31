  1. Skip to content
Right-wing opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho has been sent to a maximum security prison in Bolivia's capital city, La PazImage: Ipa Ibáñez/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsBolivia

Bolivia: Police and protesters clash over jailed politician

8 minutes ago

New clashes broke out in Bolivia's Santa Cruz after right-wing opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho was detained and charged with terrorism.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LawU

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Santa Cruz, Bolivia's biggest city, on Friday, after a court sentenced the local governor and opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho to .four months in pre-trial detention.

Protesters threw fireworks at the security forces. Buildings were attacked and cars and tires were set alight, while major routes were blocked in the city considered to be a stronghold of the right-wing opposition.

Camacho to be held in maximum security prison

The 43-year-old Camacho was arrested on Wednesday on charges of terrorism.

The judge on Friday ordered that Camacho be held at a maximum security prison in the country's capital city, La Paz.

Camacho labeled his arrest and transport to La Paz a kidnapping, but prosecutors denied it was politically motivated.

"I'll never surrender, this is a fight for democracy and freedom," Camacho said on his Twitter account.

The politician has been investigated on suspicion of playing a role in the ousting of socialist president Evo Morales in 2019 and his inciting unrest in Santa Cruz this year.

Camacho, who leads the second-biggest opposition bloc in the country's congress, denies the allegations.

In June, a Bolivian court found former President Jeanine Anez guilty of mounting a coup in 2019 and sentenced her to 10 years imprisonment.

Anez ascended to the presidency after the resignation of Evo Morales in 2019.

kb/dj (AFP, Reuters)

