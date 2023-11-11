  1. Skip to content
BMX enthusiasts in Nigeria welcome new park in Lagos

November 11, 2023

BMX riding has grown in popularity around the world since it became a competitive Olympic event. Africa is no exception. The first BMX park in West Africa recently opened to help develop the sport in Nigeria. DW's Olisa Chukwumah reports from Lagos.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YgzP