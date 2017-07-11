Blast at Kabul educational institute kills over a dozen

A suicide bomb attack at an educational institute in Kabul killed at least 19 people and wounded dozens, police said on Friday. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The explosion took place inside the Kaaj Higher Educational Center in a Shiite area in the Dashti Barchi neighborhood in the Afghan capital.

It took place in the morning hours, a Taliban the spokesman Khalid Zadran said. He did not have further details in the immediate aftermath of the bombing.

The victims included male and female high school graduates who were taking a practice university entrance exam when the blast went off. The center helps students prepare and study for college entrance exams, among other activities.

Zadran said education centers in the area will need to ask the Taliban for additional security when they host events with a large number of people.

The suicide bombing was the latest in a steady stream of violence since the Taliban seized power.

