 Amazing Planet: Elephants can hear with their feet and understand different languages | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 08.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Amazing Planet: Elephants can hear with their feet and understand different languages

Elephants are skilled communicators with memories that could give humans a run for their money. But culling and habitat loss is making it harder for them to pass on this expertise.

An elephant sprays water on itself

From their feet to their big brains, elephants are perfectly attuned to their habitat

They're known as gentle giants. Elephants, found across Africa and Asia, are the largest mammals on land. And their massive bodies — from their sensitive feet to their complicated brains — are perfectly attuned to these regions' savannas and forests. 

Though elephants walk on their tip toes, they are still able to cover long distances. That is because they have wedge-like fat pads that give them flat feet. Hidden in those fat pads, are also large false toes called predigits which further give them support by spreading the load from the sole up the limbs. 

Their feet have another surprising function: communication. Elephants can pick up on low frequency rumblings or stomping from up to 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) away. These sounds create seismic vibrations on the earth's surface that the animals can sense with their feet. Researchers believe those vibrations travel all the way up their ears via their skeletons. This skill allows elephants to detect danger from far away. 

A close up of an elefant foot

Elephants can pick up low frequency vibrations with their feet

What language is this? 

But the colossal mammals aren't only well versed in their own communication. A 2014 study found they can also distinguish between human languages and whether the voice comes from a man, woman or child. This comes in especially handy when they gauge how much of a threat humans pose to them.  

Researchers played different voice recordings to wild elephants in Amboseli National Park in Kenya to watch how defensive they got. Between recordings of Maasai men and Kamba men, the animals reacted more strongly to the sound of the Maasai, who had killed elephants on occasion. The herd also retreated less when it heard the sounds of Maasai women or young boys who generally don't threaten elephants.

An elephant roams through a national park in Botswana

In Africa, elephants live in the savanna and in the bush

 

An elephant never forgets  

Their ability to distinguish languages is a testament to elephants' renowned memories. Not only do they have the largest brains of any land mammal, but they even have more pyramidal neurons than humans. These neurons are thought to be important for cognitive functions, meaning elephants might have more advanced memory skills than us. It is no surprise then that they can remember the shortest distance to watering holes, even if they are 31 miles (50 kilometers) away. 

They also need these cognitive abilities to live in their complex societies. But traumatic experiences, like losing relatives to poachers or being separated from the herd, can hinder neurological development, making elephants aggressive and fearful. These types of disruptions also mean that younger elephants miss out on vital social information that adults would have passed down to them. 

Elephants are especially endangered in Asia where their population has declined by at least 50% in the last three generations (about 75 years). That is mostly because humans continue to infringe on their habitat. But they are also under threat of poaching in parts of Africa. 

Three wild elephants huddle in a reserve in India

In Asia, elephant population have been in decline

Edited by: Sarah Steffen

Related content

Archaeologists, paleontologists and conservators from Israel Antiquities Authority, Tel Aviv University and Ben Gurion University, work at the site where a 2.5-meter-long tusk from an ancient straight-tusked elephant (Palaeoloxodon antiquus) was discovered, near Kibbutz Revadim in southern Israel on August 31 2022. - Dr. Eitan Mor, a biologist from Jerusalem, was the first to discover the fossil. He visited the area out of curiosity after reading about prehistoric elephants. Mor says, To my surprise, I spotted something that looked like a large animal bone peeping out of the ground. When I looked closer, I realised that it was the real thing, so I rushed to report it to the Israel Antiquities Authority. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli archaeologists dig up rare 500,000-year-old elephant tusk 31.08.2022

The fossilized tusk belonging to the long-extinct straight-tusked elephant was found during a joint excavation. It has raised intriguing new questions.

01.08.2022 GOLAGHAT, INDIA - AUGUST 01: A herd of wild elephants grazes in the Letekujan Tea Estate in Golaghat District of the northeastern Indian state of Assam on August 01, 2022. Hafiz Ahmed / Anadolu Agency

India sees more deadly elephant attacks as habitats shrink 19.08.2022

More than 1,500 people have died in elephant attacks in India in the past three years, and 300 of the animals have been killed in retaliation. Authorities are seeking long-term solutions to stop deadly encounters.

I permit Deutsche Welle to use my photos for their artist profile of me in conjunction with World Elephant Day.” Copyright: Christine Das

How an orphaned elephant gave an artist new purpose 12.08.2022

To mark World Elephant Day, DW spoke with Malaysian wildlife artist Christine Das, who educates people about wildlife conservation through her works.